GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers practices in May and June will give fans a chance to be like railbirds of old, lining up along South Oneida Street to peer through the fence at their favorite football team.

The Packers will hold three open organized team activities (OTA) practices and their three-day minicamp at Clarke Hinkle Field on South Oneida Street. Ray Nitschke Field, which is east of the Don Hutson Center and has bleachers, will not be used for those practices because it is undergoing routine field maintenance, according to the Packers. It will be back in play for training camp in late July.

The Packers have rotated use of the two fields for OTAs and minicamps during the past several years.

The team will not set up bleachers for the Hinkle Field practices, which are open to standing-room-only viewing along the street, weather permitting. Public OTA workouts are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 23, June 1, and June 6.

The minicamp is scheduled for June 13-15, also at Hinkle Field. Times will be announced later.

The annual Packers shareholders' meeting is scheduled for July 24. Players will report to camp on July 26. The first training camp practice will be July 27 on Ray Nitschke Field.

The Packers' first preseason game is Aug. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. The regular season begins Sept. 10, when the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks.

