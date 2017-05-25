Free agent Lance Kendricks talks about coming home to Wisconsin and adjusting to the Packers after six seasons with the Rams
We start with Pete Dougherty’s latest column, which looks at the Packers' pass rush and asks “Where’s the beef?” Ok, Pete’s version is a little more sophisticated than that.
While the secondary is bigger and more athletic, what about the pass rush? That’s still the best way to slow the league’s top quarterbacks, and if you’re going to win a Super Bowl, that’s who you’ll eventually have to beat. Of course coverage matters, but a good rush does more for coverage than coverage can do for the rush.
Last year the Packers ranked No. 7 in the NFL in sacks percentage, which looks pretty good. But the playoffs tend to reveal truth, and in the NFC championship blowout at Atlanta the Packers’ rush failed.
On paper Thompson might feel good about outside rushers Clay Matthews (five sacks last season) and Nick Perry (11 sacks). But based on their injury histories, do you really want to bet on both being healthy enough for top form in January? That would be a first.
Stu Courtney writes on the burgeoning relationship between Martellus Bennett and Aaron Rodgers:
I answered questions from readers about the Packers upcoming season on my latest podcast:
Elsewhere, Mike Renner wrote about how the Packers excel in the scramble drill:
The Falcons’ website wrote about the Week 2 matchup in their team’s new stadium:
Jason Wilde writes on veteran guard Jahri Evans:
The Packers Hall of Fame has a new exhibit you can check out:
D-Line Vids highlighted Mike Daniels:
Aaron Rodgers got his o-linemen some serious toys:
The Power Sweep looks at the coaching tenure and future of Edgar Bennett:
This is simply fantastic:
Ty Montgomery was feeling thankful Wednesday:
Mike Lucas writes on Martellus Bennett’s potential impact on the locker room:
Impressive, Green Bay. Truly impressive.
