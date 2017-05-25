CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share Free agent Lance Kendricks talks about coming home to Wisconsin and adjusting to the Packers after six seasons with the Rams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the Falcons in the NFC championship game in January. (Photo: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee, or brew some English breakfast tea if that’s your thing, and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with Pete Dougherty’s latest column, which looks at the Packers' pass rush and asks “Where’s the beef?” Ok, Pete’s version is a little more sophisticated than that.

From Pete:

While the secondary is bigger and more athletic, what about the pass rush? That’s still the best way to slow the league’s top quarterbacks, and if you’re going to win a Super Bowl, that’s who you’ll eventually have to beat. Of course coverage matters, but a good rush does more for coverage than coverage can do for the rush. Last year the Packers ranked No. 7 in the NFL in sacks percentage, which looks pretty good. But the playoffs tend to reveal truth, and in the NFC championship blowout at Atlanta the Packers’ rush failed. On paper Thompson might feel good about outside rushers Clay Matthews (five sacks last season) and Nick Perry (11 sacks). But based on their injury histories, do you really want to bet on both being healthy enough for top form in January? That would be a first.

Stu Courtney writes on the burgeoning relationship between Martellus Bennett and Aaron Rodgers:

"I tell him things like I like chocolate chip cookies, you know, what kind of cookie do you like?" https://t.co/wdx6dKeAjO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 24, 2017

I answered questions from readers about the Packers upcoming season on my latest podcast:

Elsewhere, Mike Renner wrote about how the Packers excel in the scramble drill:

And here's the article: How the Packers incorporate Aaron Rodgers scrambling ability into their offense https://t.co/9lI023Lb2rpic.twitter.com/hclsMSdxMJ — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) May 24, 2017

The Falcons’ website wrote about the Week 2 matchup in their team’s new stadium:

The Packers and Falcons meet in Week 2. It's a title game rematch - and the regular-season debut of the new stadium. https://t.co/nyG5DTFgyVpic.twitter.com/KnSOPp63LU — Matthew Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) May 24, 2017

Jason Wilde writes on veteran guard Jahri Evans:

In @WiStateJournal ~ New #Packers RG Jahri Evans is ready to prove that age really ain't nothin' but a number. https://t.co/y2PRwof9fC — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 25, 2017

The Packers Hall of Fame has a new exhibit you can check out:

"Historic Homes of the Packers" exhibit now open at the Packers Hall of Fame!



📰: https://t.co/t2fC1pZ3QYpic.twitter.com/dXphG8ONSO — Packers Hall of Fame (@PackersHOF) May 24, 2017

D-Line Vids highlighted Mike Daniels:

"He's scared of me" by the #Packers@Mike_Daniels76. Get's knockback on the OL & beats the double team for a TFL! pic.twitter.com/HiiF2kp3KR — DLineVids (@DLineVids) May 23, 2017

Aaron Rodgers got his o-linemen some serious toys:

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got his offensive linemen some new toys for Christmas, and they arrived today... pic.twitter.com/50I9cddlzc — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) May 25, 2017

The Power Sweep looks at the coaching tenure and future of Edgar Bennett:

Will Edgar Bennett ever be a head coach? https://t.co/awurUZ0Sev — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) May 25, 2017

This is simply fantastic:

Ty Montgomery was feeling thankful Wednesday:

🙏🏾 I'm grateful the packers saw me as a football player worthy of a chance. That was all I needed. #GoPackGo#keepgoingpic.twitter.com/C150cQtmwM — Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) May 24, 2017

Mike Lucas writes on Martellus Bennett’s potential impact on the locker room:

What Impact Will Martellus Bennett Have on the Packers Locker Room? https://t.co/wfaPlqrFms — The Big 920 (WOKY) (@thebig920) May 25, 2017

Impressive, Green Bay. Truly impressive.

Green Bay rated America's drunkest city

🍸🍷 🍺🍻

👇👇

https://t.co/GkzpZXfpX5 — Arrick Upton (@ArrickUpton) May 25, 2017

