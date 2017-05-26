Former Green Bay Packers tight end Mitchell Henry’s battle with acute myeloid leukemia appears to have taken a turn for the worse.
Henry, 24, posted a message on Twitter on Friday afternoon and asked for “as many prayers as possible.”
The message comes a few months after Henry had an apparent bone marrow transplant.
Some Packers players showed their support via Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Henry signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent from Western Kentucky in 2015 and was released at the end of training camp. He was signed off waivers by the Denver Broncos and then rejoined the Packers and was put on the practice squad. He suffered a broken hand during 2016 training camp and was released with an injury settlement.
According to the National Cancer Institute, acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells or platelets.
