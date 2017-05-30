A short overview of the tight end position in Green Bay heading into OTAs and minicamp. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
We start with Michael Cohen’s excellent feature on Packers Vice President of Football Administration, Russ Ball.
Fans of the Packers will recognize Murphy and Thompson as the foremost executives for a franchise valued at almost $2 billion last year. The former represents the business face of a brand with global outreach. The latter serves as the football architect for a perennial Super Bowl contender.
But fans are much less likely to recognize Ball, the third oligarch and a man the Packers intentionally shroud whenever possible.
“I don’t think they really let Russ talk to anyone,” a league source said.
Ball, 57, is among the most intriguing figures in the Packers organization simply because the general public knows nothing about a man with immense influence. He is lauded as the team’s lead contract negotiator and salary-cap guru, but his responsibilities are said to extend much further. His talents are viewed as indispensable.
Martellus Bennett, tongue firmly planted in cheek, took credit for the NFL’s rolling back of its celebration penalties. Stu Courtney has the goods.
I answered a bunch of readers questions in my weekly mailbag:
Richard Ryman takes a look at a new Packers book, “Baptism By Football”
The lineups are set for Jordy Nelson’s charity softball game:
Elsewhere, NFL Network has Nelson at No. 48 in their Top 100 players countdown:
Rob Demovsky writes how Nelson could be even better a year removed from his knee injury:
Pro Football Focus looked at Martellus Bennett’s production last year:
PFF also has a somewhat surprising stat on Packers punter Jacob Schum:
Former Packers guard TJ Lang appeared on Barstool’s Pardon My Take and got a good deal of grief from Big Cat for his years in Green Bay:
The Power Sweep takes issue with one of Bob McGinn’s final columns:
Cheesehead TV has the second part of their series looking at how the Packers’ 2017 opponents have changed from 2016:
Jason Wilde wrote on Martellus Bennett's creativity and his engaging personality:
Speaking of Bennett and his creativity, the Packers tight end shared his first animated short:
The Score asks why it took so long into Bennett’s career for the veteran to become “popular”
Emory Hunt gives a nod to Donald Driver’s route running:
