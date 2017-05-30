CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share A short overview of the tight end position in Green Bay heading into OTAs and minicamp. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee, or brew some English breakfast tea if that’s your thing, and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with Michael Cohen’s excellent feature on Packers Vice President of Football Administration, Russ Ball.

From Michael:

Fans of the Packers will recognize Murphy and Thompson as the foremost executives for a franchise valued at almost $2 billion last year. The former represents the business face of a brand with global outreach. The latter serves as the football architect for a perennial Super Bowl contender. But fans are much less likely to recognize Ball, the third oligarch and a man the Packers intentionally shroud whenever possible. “I don’t think they really let Russ talk to anyone,” a league source said. Ball, 57, is among the most intriguing figures in the Packers organization simply because the general public knows nothing about a man with immense influence. He is lauded as the team’s lead contract negotiator and salary-cap guru, but his responsibilities are said to extend much further. His talents are viewed as indispensable.

Martellus Bennett, tongue firmly planted in cheek, took credit for the NFL’s rolling back of its celebration penalties. Stu Courtney has the goods.

“I feel like I did that for the people. I’m the people’s champ." -- Martellus Bennett on NFL celebration penalties. https://t.co/bvVIE01qbd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 28, 2017

I answered a bunch of readers questions in my weekly mailbag:

Keep an eye on Trevor Davis, Damarious Randall this offseason. https://t.co/72hTEGviqd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 26, 2017

Richard Ryman takes a look at a new Packers book, “Baptism By Football”

1922 was a remarkable year for Green Bay and the #Packershttps://t.co/jB5hKKMLok — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 28, 2017

The lineups are set for Jordy Nelson’s charity softball game:

It'll be Rodgers, Cobb, Nelson and Adams vs. Clinton-Dix, Burnett, Randall and Crosby at Fox Cities Stadium https://t.co/MNjxULweG6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 29, 2017

Elsewhere, NFL Network has Nelson at No. 48 in their Top 100 players countdown:

WR @JordyRNelson is 3rd in NFL in rec TD (57) since 2011 despite missing all of 2015. #NFLTop100pic.twitter.com/8RPjoUKvyH — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 30, 2017

Rob Demovsky writes how Nelson could be even better a year removed from his knee injury:

The year after the year after Jordy Nelson's ACL tear could be even better https://t.co/JSczrBpiFT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 30, 2017

Pro Football Focus looked at Martellus Bennett’s production last year:

In Martellus Bennett, the Green Bay Packers added one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL from the 2016 season pic.twitter.com/8HUfmdCxKu — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 30, 2017

PFF also has a somewhat surprising stat on Packers punter Jacob Schum:

No punter was better at limiting return opportunities in 2016 than @JakeSchum of the @Packers. pic.twitter.com/cxkxn1ynlZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 28, 2017

Former Packers guard TJ Lang appeared on Barstool’s Pardon My Take and got a good deal of grief from Big Cat for his years in Green Bay:

PMT 5/30 feat TJ Lang & The Detroit Lions Offensive Line is live + a special "Tiger Woods Whose Back Of The Week" https://t.co/hyFDGAlb6Kpic.twitter.com/jPbHLaQ0Hm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 30, 2017

The Power Sweep takes issue with one of Bob McGinn’s final columns:

Was losing Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang really an "unpardonable sin?" We don't think so. https://t.co/Z3QVQo4zoo — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) May 29, 2017

Cheesehead TV has the second part of their series looking at how the Packers’ 2017 opponents have changed from 2016:

Jason Wilde wrote on Martellus Bennett's creativity and his engaging personality:

In @WiStateJournal ~ He's a philosopher, comic and voracious reader. But what makes Martellus Bennett a true genius?https://t.co/2wMRQxrLmH — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 28, 2017

Speaking of Bennett and his creativity, the Packers tight end shared his first animated short:

Here's my first animated film. Directed. Wrote it. Produced it. Scored it. Etc Lol. https://t.co/xIdozQbIRP — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 29, 2017

The Score asks why it took so long into Bennett’s career for the veteran to become “popular”

Why'd it take so long for Martellus Bennett to become so popular? https://t.co/xSerCbZOsZpic.twitter.com/7VcRQQHB1i — theScore NFL (@theScoreNFL) May 29, 2017

