Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, December 24, 2016. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to the latest installment of the Nagler's Never Right podcast here on PackersNews.com.



This week, Aaron Nagler highlights the work of Michael Cohen on Russ Ball and answers questions from readers, including a look at whom the Packers might approach next about a contract extension.

You can listen to or download the latest episode below.