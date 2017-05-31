94
Podcast: Is Adams next in line for an extension?
The latest installment of the Nagler's Never Right podcast has Aaron Nagler answering reader questions.
Packers News
Published 2:37 p.m. CT May 31, 2017
Welcome to the latest installment of the Nagler's Never Right podcast here on PackersNews.com.
This week, Aaron Nagler highlights the work of Michael Cohen on Russ Ball and answers questions from readers, including a look at whom the Packers might approach next about a contract extension.
You can listen to or download the latest episode below.
