Michael Cohen and Ryan Wood discuss a fight at Packers practice on Thursday and the outlook at outside linebacker. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee, or brew some English breakfast tea if that’s your thing, and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
We start with Ryan Wood’s look at Davante Adams as he enters his fourth year determined to build on the success of his 2016 campaign.
From Ryan:
A big year would come at the right time. Adams’ rookie contract expires in March, when he’ll enter free agency. There’s sure to be a big market for receivers who can catch double-digit touchdowns.
Of course, there’s also plenty of demand for 1,000-yard receivers. Even if it’s just cosmetic, Adams would benefit from gaining nine more feet this season.
Adams said he’s trying not to think about his contract situation.
“That’s definitely not the type of focus you want to go into a season with,” he said. “I’ve seen so many guys come into that way and lose focus and lose sight of what they’re actually playing for. You play to get a ring, so I’m not out here thinking about the money. I’m just trying to play ball and do what I can to help this team out.
“All that stuff will take care of itself at the end of the year, or whenever it does. We’ll let it happen then.”
In a somewhat surprising move, the Packers released punter Jake Schum on Thursday morning:
Mike McCarthy and Dom Capers spent much of Thursday telling us that they are happy with their depth at outside linebacker. Ryan takes a look at said “depth”
Fight! Ryan talks with Michael Cohen about the tussle between Jason Spriggs and Johnathan Calvin during Thursday’s practice:
I chatted with readers over on our Facebook page about OTAs and all things Packers:
Richard Ryman chronicles the career of Mark Wagner, who is stepping down as the head of ticket sales for the Packers after 40 years.
Elsewhere, yes, Aaron Rodgers joined Instagram.
Yes, fans are happy about it:
Jake Schum said thanks to Packers fans:
Brandon Jackson is back as a coaching intern, and Paul Noonan writes on what that means for Green Bay’s young stable of backs:
Looks like a lot of fans showed up for Thursday’s practice:
Jason Wilde wrote on the supposed depth at outside linebacker:
The Packers Wire notes the constant praise doled out by the team for Don Barclay:
Linebacker World highlights a play from Jake Ryan:
With the Jets trading Calvin Pryor, Rob Demovsky looks back at the Packers “ending up with” Ha Ha Clinton-Dix:
Here’s the Monday night game between the Packers and Patriots from 1997, because why not. (Hat tip to Zach)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs