We start with Michael Cohen’s look at the evolution of the Packers' defensive interior.

From Michael:

The Packers have dedicated a significant number of linebacker reps to Burnett and Jones during the first few weeks of OTAs. When one of them moves into the box for nickel situations, one of the traditional inside linebackers trots off the field. Kentrell Brice typically fills the empty spot at safety alongside Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The end result appears to be the slow decay of the traditional inside linebacker — at least within the confines of the Packers’ roster. (Several players pointed to other linebackers around the league who have the size and speed to stay on the field for every snap.) Instead, specialization appears to be winning out in Green Bay: First down typically belongs to the big boys — as do obvious running situations — but everything else is up for grabs with Thomas, Burnett and Jones all capable of playing nickel and dime.

Pete Dougherty says the Packers should continue to have someone with a scouting background as their general manager, whenever Ted Thompson moves on:

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recentely spoke about the importance of going back to school and getting his degree:

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel summer intern Alec Lewis takes a look at the Packers’ undrafted running backs:

As usual, the Jordy Nelson charity softball game was a huge success:

Davante Adams spoke about looking ahead, not behind:

I answered reader questions in my weekly mailbag Friday:

I was also doing some research on Randall Cobb this weekend, and had to highlight this play:

This is just absurd from both Rodgers and Cobb: pic.twitter.com/IE0zXYOTxI — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) June 3, 2017

Elsewhere, Michael appeared on the first episode of Cheese 'N' Packers:

Field Yates wrote on each NFL team’s biggest looming decision.

From Field on the Packers:

Secondary rebuild. The Packers' Achilles' heel in 2016? Its secondary. Passing yards piled up against Green Bay's young cornerbacks, though injuries played a big part. The secondary will look much different in 2017, as the Packers drafted cornerback Kevin King and safety Josh Jones in the second round while also bringing back Davon House in free agency. Green Bay will also count on player development from its young defensive backs, including former first-round pick Damarious Randall and former second-round pick Quinten Rollins. Ensuring that this group is in a far better place this season is essential.

Eye In the Sky takes a look at Aaron Jones:

Scott Walker proclaimed Sunday to be Jerry Kramer Day in Wisconsin:

Great anecdote about catching his first pass from Aaron Rodgers, by Malachi Dupre:

Speaking of Dupre, he turned some heads last week:

Over at NFL.com, Gregg Rosenthal writes that running back is the Packers' biggest weak spot:

Aaron Rodgers was hitting home runs and flipping bats this weekend:

He was also supporting the Carbone Cancer Center:

Aaron Jones talks about his first summer in Green Bay:

Randall Cobb wore Snapchat spectacles during the softball game:

The Power Sweep has a collection of strange stats from 2016:

Jason Perone wrote on the bond between teammates in Green Bay:

Mike Tanier included several Packers teams on his "Greatest Ever" list.

From Mike on the 1962 team: