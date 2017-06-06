Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix talks about the motivations to finish his college degree and interning with a local circuit court judge.
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab an extra strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
We start with Ryan Wood’s latest on Damarious Randall and his attempt to bounce back from a poor second season the way Davante Adams did in 2016.
This is Randall’s inspiration. To resurrect his career. To keep it from fluttering into oblivion. To be the next Davante Adams.
“One year to the next,” defensive coordinator Dom Capers said, “it can change tremendously.”
Capers was talking about the Packers’ putrid pass defense, which ranked 31st in yards last season. But any talk of fortunes changing “tremendously” in one offseason might as well include Randall. The hope is King arrives in Green Bay, immediately grabs a starting job on the perimeter and never lets go.
No player in the Packers’ secondary will influence whether it fixes last season’s problems more than Randall. He has a distinction King and the others do not: the only cornerback Packers general manager Ted Thompson ever drafted in the first round.
Like Adams a year ago, every move Randall makes this preseason will be evaluated. The player wearing No. 23 might be the most analyzed in camp, and not just by people outside Lambeau Field. Everyone wants to see how Randall responds.
Brett Favre will play some golf with Derek Jeter in Madison on June 24th:
Hank Williams Jr. is back on Monday Night Football:
Elsewhere, Greg Matzek spoke with NFL Network about Ty Montgomery being the Packers lead back:
Mike Daniels and Martellus Bennett appear in the latest edition of SI Kids:
Daniels appeared on SI Now and advocated for the Packers defense:
The Power Sweep writes on the importance of David Bakhtiari:
Paul Noonan takes a deep dive into what makes Aaron Rodgers so good:
Speaking of deep dives, Ross Uglem goes deep on where the Packers will find a pass rush:
Rob Demovsky looks at the suspect depth at outside linebacker:
Great old picture of the Packers and Colts playing in the mist back in the day:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs