Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix talks about the motivations to finish his college degree and interning with a local circuit court judge.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott (91) talks with a staff member at Green Bay Packers minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field June 14, 2016. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab an extra strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with Ryan Wood’s latest on Damarious Randall and his attempt to bounce back from a poor second season the way Davante Adams did in 2016.

From Ryan:

This is Randall’s inspiration. To resurrect his career. To keep it from fluttering into oblivion. To be the next Davante Adams. “One year to the next,” defensive coordinator Dom Capers said, “it can change tremendously.” Capers was talking about the Packers’ putrid pass defense, which ranked 31st in yards last season. But any talk of fortunes changing “tremendously” in one offseason might as well include Randall. The hope is King arrives in Green Bay, immediately grabs a starting job on the perimeter and never lets go. No player in the Packers’ secondary will influence whether it fixes last season’s problems more than Randall. He has a distinction King and the others do not: the only cornerback Packers general manager Ted Thompson ever drafted in the first round. Like Adams a year ago, every move Randall makes this preseason will be evaluated. The player wearing No. 23 might be the most analyzed in camp, and not just by people outside Lambeau Field. Everyone wants to see how Randall responds.

Brett Favre will play some golf with Derek Jeter in Madison on June 24th:

Former #Packers QB Brett Favre, ex-Yankees star Derek Jeter to tee off at Champions Tour celebrity event in Madison https://t.co/NPlqAZeAaJpic.twitter.com/g9eURGKCCb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 6, 2017

Hank Williams Jr. is back on Monday Night Football:

Are you ready for some football? ESPN is bringing back Hank Williams Jr. -- and all his rowdy friends. https://t.co/l7Nwa6z3Sm — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 5, 2017

Elsewhere, Greg Matzek spoke with NFL Network about Ty Montgomery being the Packers lead back:

"He's built more like a running back [than a WR]."



Do the Packers believe in Ty Montgomery as a starting RB? pic.twitter.com/NH9sYXfH6l — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2017

Mike Daniels and Martellus Bennett appear in the latest edition of SI Kids:

Daniels appeared on SI Now and advocated for the Packers defense:

The Power Sweep writes on the importance of David Bakhtiari:

David Bakhtiari could shake the entire offense if he misses a game this year. https://t.co/Nfr4in11N7 — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) June 5, 2017

Paul Noonan takes a deep dive into what makes Aaron Rodgers so good:

We all know Aaron is better, but why exactly is that? I show why with numbers! Of interest to Viking fans as well.https://t.co/aTBQNtTQak — BadgerNoonan (@BadgerNoonan) June 5, 2017

Speaking of deep dives, Ross Uglem goes deep on where the Packers will find a pass rush:

Rob Demovsky looks at the suspect depth at outside linebacker:

Clay Matthews, Nick Perry and then who? Packers' OLB depth still suspect https://t.co/8sIcVapfQv — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 5, 2017

Great old picture of the Packers and Colts playing in the mist back in the day: