Packers CB Davon House used Twitter to request a ride from Minnesota to Green Bay in time for OTA practice Tuesday. (June 6, 2017) Jim Matthews | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
We start with Ryan Wood on Jordy Nelson's first full offseason since 2014.
We start with Ryan Wood on Jordy Nelson’s first full offseason since 2014.
Hip surgery cost Nelson the entire offseason program in 2015. He returned in training camp that year, only to tear his right ACL in the Packers' second exhibition. After knee surgery, Nelson missed not only all of 2015 but also the next offseason, finally returning for training camp.
The last time Nelson participated in OTA drills was 2014. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that was the best season of his career, leading to Nelson’s lone Pro Bowl selection.
The chance to go through an entire offseason program could help Nelson improve this season, even after catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns last fall.
Aaron Rodgers addressed his contract status when he met with reporters on Tuesday. Michael Cohen has the goods:
Davon House tells the tale of hitching a ride from Minneapolis to Green Bay with a couple of Packers fans:
Michael has the latest on the injury front for Demetri Goodson and Corey Linsley:
Lucas Patrick was enjoying the sunshine Tuesday:
Be sure to check out our photo gallery from practice:
The Packers made a roster move prior to practice on Tuesday:
Elsewhere, Michelle Bruton looks at which free agent signing will have the biggest impact:
Josh Jones continues to make splash plays in practice:
Brett Favre told the story of not knowing what a nickel defense was when he first came into the league. Most Packers fans have heard some version of this, but it never gets old.
Lance Zierlein projects the Packers to receive four compensatory picks in next year’s draft:
The loss of Hyde was cancelled by the addition of Bennett, but the losses of Lang and Tretter should bring third- and fifth-rounders, respectively. Cook and Lacy will bring either sixth- or seventh-round picks, but that is dependent upon snap count, which might not be high enough considering the positions they play.
TJ Lang’s Christmas present from Aaron Rodgers arrived:
The Packers' Super Bowl odds look pretty good:
Bill Huber has some running back drills for you:
