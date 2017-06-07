Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Packers CB Davon House used Twitter to request a ride from Minnesota to Green Bay in time for OTA practice Tuesday. (June 6, 2017) Jim Matthews | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers rookie Geoff Gray (74) drills during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee, or brew some English breakfast tea if that’s your thing, and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with Ryan Wood on Jordy Nelson’s first full offseason since 2014.

From Ryan:

Hip surgery cost Nelson the entire offseason program in 2015. He returned in training camp that year, only to tear his right ACL in the Packers' second exhibition. After knee surgery, Nelson missed not only all of 2015 but also the next offseason, finally returning for training camp. The last time Nelson participated in OTA drills was 2014. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that was the best season of his career, leading to Nelson’s lone Pro Bowl selection. The chance to go through an entire offseason program could help Nelson improve this season, even after catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns last fall.

Aaron Rodgers addressed his contract status when he met with reporters on Tuesday. Michael Cohen has the goods:

Aaron Rodgers on #Packers, next contract: "I know my value in this league and I know the team appreciates me." https://t.co/zpVwCWSYJ6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 7, 2017

Davon House tells the tale of hitching a ride from Minneapolis to Green Bay with a couple of Packers fans:

Michael has the latest on the injury front for Demetri Goodson and Corey Linsley:

Demetri Goodson could be back around the middle of #Packers training camp in August. https://t.co/ePzQoVjmFq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 7, 2017

Lucas Patrick was enjoying the sunshine Tuesday:

This is my paint me like one of your French girls pose 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xs83JSZN1I — Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick67) June 6, 2017

Be sure to check out our photo gallery from practice:

We've got dozens of photos from #Packers OTAs practice. Rodgers, Matthews, Bennett and more. Check it out: https://t.co/ytyp57IJ4npic.twitter.com/5OztOCC23R — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 6, 2017

The Packers made a roster move prior to practice on Tuesday:

The Packers announce they have signed tackle Robert Leff and released center Jacob Flores. pic.twitter.com/QkhqXorGze — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) June 6, 2017

Elsewhere, Michelle Bruton looks at which free agent signing will have the biggest impact:

Josh Jones continues to make splash plays in practice:

Another OTA practice another big play by rookie Josh Jones. Ripped a completion away from TE Lance Kendricks on third down in no-huddle. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 6, 2017

Brett Favre told the story of not knowing what a nickel defense was when he first came into the league. Most Packers fans have heard some version of this, but it never gets old.

Brett Favre on asking Ty Detmer what a Nickel Defense was. pic.twitter.com/84gvIy36Jr — Zach Dunn (@ZachSDunn) June 6, 2017

Lance Zierlein projects the Packers to receive four compensatory picks in next year’s draft:

From Lance:

The loss of Hyde was cancelled by the addition of Bennett, but the losses of Lang and Tretter should bring third- and fifth-rounders, respectively. Cook and Lacy will bring either sixth- or seventh-round picks, but that is dependent upon snap count, which might not be high enough considering the positions they play.

TJ Lang’s Christmas present from Aaron Rodgers arrived:

New team, same friendship. Xmas gift came just in time for summer. Appreciate everything my brother @AaronRodgers12pic.twitter.com/QuGgze2Pf5 — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) June 6, 2017

The Packers' Super Bowl odds look pretty good:

According to odds in Las Vegas, the Packers have the best odds of winning the Super Bowl of any NFC team pic.twitter.com/K1L8FtT9iW — Packers Nation (@GOPackersNation) June 6, 2017

Bill Huber has some running back drills for you: