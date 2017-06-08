Packers CB Davon House used Twitter to request a ride from Minnesota to Green Bay in time for OTA practice Tuesday. (June 6, 2017) Jim Matthews | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
We start with Pete Dougherty’s look at undrafted linebacker Cody Heiman, who played eight-man football in high school, and his chances at making the Packers 53 man roster.
Heiman signed with the Packers after the draft because he liked their history of keeping undrafted rookies, and they were the only team to work him out individually on campus. His best shot might be making the practice squad this year.
He averaged 4.7 yards a carry as a running back as a redshirt freshman at Washburn before moving back to inside linebacker full time, and several NFL teams were looking at him as a fullback. So he could take scout-team reps on either side of the ball.
And even a spot on the practice squad would get him one step closer to joining the NFL’s relatively exclusive eight-man high school club. When told how few reduced-player high schoolers were in the NFL last year, he laughed reflexively.
“I know when you come from eight man you don’t have near as good a chance,” he said. “So I’m just blessed to get this opportunity. But I think it’s kind of cool to have the background I do.”
Aaron Rodgers tends to rely on Jordy Nelson more than any other player on his team, so no shock that he cleared the field by a significant margin. He was the No. 1-most important Packers player on three ballots (Kaplan, Single, Vrentas).
There was not much of a consensus elsewhere on Green Bay’s offense. Cobb landed between spots Nos. 6 and 10 on four ballots, but completely off the fifth (Feldman); Montgomery ranked as high as No. 3 (Jones) but also missed Feldman’s top 10; Bakhtiari claimed a first-place vote (Jones) and a second-place vote (Single) but didn’t crack the top five elsewhere. The as-yet-unmentioned fifth and final first-place vote belonged to Daniels (Feldman).
