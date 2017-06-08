Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Packers CB Davon House used Twitter to request a ride from Minnesota to Green Bay in time for OTA practice Tuesday. (June 6, 2017) Jim Matthews | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Clarke Hinkle Field. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab an extra strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with Pete Dougherty’s look at undrafted linebacker Cody Heiman, who played eight-man football in high school, and his chances at making the Packers 53 man roster.

From Pete:

Heiman signed with the Packers after the draft because he liked their history of keeping undrafted rookies, and they were the only team to work him out individually on campus. His best shot might be making the practice squad this year. He averaged 4.7 yards a carry as a running back as a redshirt freshman at Washburn before moving back to inside linebacker full time, and several NFL teams were looking at him as a fullback. So he could take scout-team reps on either side of the ball. And even a spot on the practice squad would get him one step closer to joining the NFL’s relatively exclusive eight-man high school club. When told how few reduced-player high schoolers were in the NFL last year, he laughed reflexively. “I know when you come from eight man you don’t have near as good a chance,” he said. “So I’m just blessed to get this opportunity. But I think it’s kind of cool to have the background I do.”

The Packers made another roster move on Wednesday:

#Packers are signing CB Daquan Holmes from American International, according to a league source. Holmes was at rookie tryouts in May. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) June 7, 2017

Elsewhere, Rob Demovsky writes on Randall Cobb and the perception of his production:

Don't call it a bounce-back year for Packers receiver Randall Cobb https://t.co/rEzh63CnML#Packerspic.twitter.com/aNQZFdgqeG — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) June 8, 2017

Sports Illustrated looks at the most important non-quarterbacks in the NFC North, as voted on by writers Jacob Feldman, Emily Kaplan, Jonathan Jones, Eric Single and Jenny Vrentas:

The SI/MMQB staff voted on the NFC North’s most important non-QBs, you may be surprised to see who topped the list https://t.co/zOBn5upCe8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2017

From SI’s website:

Aaron Rodgers tends to rely on Jordy Nelson more than any other player on his team, so no shock that he cleared the field by a significant margin. He was the No. 1-most important Packers player on three ballots (Kaplan, Single, Vrentas).



There was not much of a consensus elsewhere on Green Bay’s offense. Cobb landed between spots Nos. 6 and 10 on four ballots, but completely off the fifth (Feldman); Montgomery ranked as high as No. 3 (Jones) but also missed Feldman’s top 10; Bakhtiari claimed a first-place vote (Jones) and a second-place vote (Single) but didn’t crack the top five elsewhere. The as-yet-unmentioned fifth and final first-place vote belonged to Daniels (Feldman).

Zachary Jacobson writes on Lance Kendricks returning home:

On @CheeseheadTV: Back at Home, Lance Kendricks is Settling in With the Packers https://t.co/e7GzXsl5GK#Packers — Cheesehead TV (@cheeseheadtv) June 8, 2017

The Power Sweep takes a look at what to expect from Clay Matthews in 2017:

Clay Matthews just turned 31 and has hit double digit sacks once in four seasons. What do we expect from him? https://t.co/6zBiafBvjd — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) June 7, 2017

Larry McCarren highlights Don Barclay’s transition to full-time reserve center:

ACME Packing Company looks at Brett Hundley’s trade value:

What is Brett Hundley’s Trade Value? We look back at past backup QB trades to get an idea: https://t.co/zhcB9QWCbK — Acme Packing Company (@acmepackingco) June 7, 2017

Flat Stanley made it into the Packers locker room:

Omg... my 8 year old neighbor made a flat stanley & gave it to her cousin. Well look who her cousin gave it to... @AaronRodgers12#gopackgopic.twitter.com/aNU02DFr8M — Emma Goetz (@epg_2367) June 7, 2017

Missed this short anecdote from Andrew Brandt the other day:

That time a Packers star told @AndrewBrandt he wouldn't show up to OTAs in Green Bay even if it cost him $5 million https://t.co/cQjgmwqcvK — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 30, 2017

Josh Hawkins had some words of encouragement for the Cleveland Cavaliers:

The packers won 8 straight. The Cavs can win 4 straight, just believe fellas. — Josh Hawkins (@28degreess) June 8, 2017

This isn’t Packers related, but it’s fantastic and should be read far and wide:

The NFL machine has finally beaten Colin Kaepernick: https://t.co/2xtsYalXh7pic.twitter.com/CBxkhGLFvl — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 8, 2017

Speaking of excellent NFL stories that should be widely read, here’s another one: