Green Bay Packers rookie CB Kevin King talks to the media after day 1 of minicamp. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
We start with Ryan Wood taking a look at Kevin King’s return to the practice field after having to sit out due to an arcane NFL rule.
The Packers worked around the rule as best they could. They aren’t new to drafting players at universities on the quarter system. A year ago, first-round pick Kenny Clark was drafted out of UCLA, putting him in the same situation King faced this offseason.
King, an American Ethnic Studies major, was in frequent contact with Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt over the past month. He reviewed the team’s eight installation phases while he was away, trying to avoid falling too far behind. His first chance to take all that knowledge onto the field with veterans came Tuesday.
The Packers will ease King back onto the field. He participated only in position drills Tuesday, no team reps. It’s unclear whether King will get team reps this week, or if they’ll have to wait until training camp.
Michael Cohen has the goods on Ty Montgomery attacking his pass protection technique in Tuesday’s practice:
David Bakhtiari talked about paying it forward to the young guys:
LaDarius Gunter has set his sights on a starting job:
Pete Dougherty and I chatted with Packers fans over on our Facebook page after Tuesday’s practice:
The first parts of The Titletown District are starting to come together:
Elsewhere, great story on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix taking an internship with a local judge for college credit:
Pro Football Focus highlighted Jake Ryan’s improvement against the run in 2016:
Luke Getsy thinks the Packers have a bunch of talented guys at wide receiver:
Mike Daniels had some fun with former teammate T.J. Lang:
Over at Cheesehead TV, Zach Jacobson writes on Brett Hundley’s continuing development:
Big day on Twitter for the left tackle:
Marty Kaufman has notes and observations on Day 1 of minicamp for Packers Wire:
