Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Kyle Murphy (68) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a cup of coffee (or brew some tea, if that’s your thing) and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Green and Gold before they take the field for minicamp practice number two.

We start with Ryan Wood taking a look at Kevin King’s return to the practice field after having to sit out due to an arcane NFL rule.

From Ryan:

The Packers worked around the rule as best they could. They aren’t new to drafting players at universities on the quarter system. A year ago, first-round pick Kenny Clark was drafted out of UCLA, putting him in the same situation King faced this offseason. King, an American Ethnic Studies major, was in frequent contact with Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt over the past month. He reviewed the team’s eight installation phases while he was away, trying to avoid falling too far behind. His first chance to take all that knowledge onto the field with veterans came Tuesday. The Packers will ease King back onto the field. He participated only in position drills Tuesday, no team reps. It’s unclear whether King will get team reps this week, or if they’ll have to wait until training camp.

Michael Cohen has the goods on Ty Montgomery attacking his pass protection technique in Tuesday’s practice:

The next step in Ty Montgomery's evolution as a running back? Protecting Aaron Rodgers. #Packershttps://t.co/YWNsG4VNJE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 14, 2017

Former Packers running back Brandon Jackson, who is a coaching intern with the team this spring, works with Ty Montgomery on pass protection techniques. A post shared by PackersNews (@packersnewsinsta) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

David Bakhtiari talked about paying it forward to the young guys:

“Paying it forward is big. There were older guys helping me when I got in, so it’s only right that I do the same." https://t.co/FyyTiQPTAT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 14, 2017

LaDarius Gunter has set his sights on a starting job:

Gunter's goal: Remain Packers' top cornerback https://t.co/3e2HQZ176V — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 14, 2017

Pete Dougherty and I chatted with Packers fans over on our Facebook page after Tuesday’s practice:

The first parts of The Titletown District are starting to come together:

Elsewhere, great story on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix taking an internship with a local judge for college credit:

Packers' S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is working as a summer intern for a judge in a Wisconsin circuit court:https://t.co/DGm2pBMwCB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2017

Pro Football Focus highlighted Jake Ryan’s improvement against the run in 2016:

Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan really began to emerge against the run in 2016. pic.twitter.com/TmOLJTZ0er — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 14, 2017

Luke Getsy thinks the Packers have a bunch of talented guys at wide receiver:

Could the Packers keep seven WRs again? “I’d like to think we’ve got more than seven guys there who can play,” WR coach Luke Getsy said. pic.twitter.com/VEYi6QHfXP — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 13, 2017

Mike Daniels had some fun with former teammate T.J. Lang:

Hey @TJLang70 #76 is like the Highlander...

"There can be only one" 😁 pic.twitter.com/hPTRtVeCJb — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) June 13, 2017

Over at Cheesehead TV, Zach Jacobson writes on Brett Hundley’s continuing development:

Big day on Twitter for the left tackle:

When your QB finally follows you back after 4 years @AaronRodgers12pic.twitter.com/5PqrSr0WFe — David Bakhtiari (@DBak69) June 14, 2017

Marty Kaufman has notes and observations on Day 1 of minicamp for Packers Wire: