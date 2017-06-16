Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler wrap up the high points of the Green Bay Packers' minicamp on Thursday. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Welcome to your last Morning Buzz for a while, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
I’ll be taking a break along with the Packers, but look for Buzz to start up again in a few weeks.
We start today with Tom Silverstein’s look at the emphasis Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy have placed on general athleticism in their secondary and their reasoning behind it.
It took Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy 12 swings in the draft to build the Green Bay Packers' offensive line into a stable product capable of protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers from start to finish during the season.
The two devoted two first-round picks, four fourths, four fifths, one sixth and one seventh before they accumulated enough talent and depth to form a five-man unit capable of handling the frequency of throws in McCarthy’s offense and holding blocks a second or two longer than if they were playing with a less-mobile quarterback.
Recognizing the pressure high-octane passing games are putting on defenses around the league, Thompson and McCarthy are approaching the secondary the same way they did the offensive line, attempting to build the same kind of cohesiveness that comes from playing the same guys year after year.
Ryan Wood writes on the “most improved” second-year player, at least in the eyes of Mike McCarthy:
McCarthy thinks Corey Linsley will be ready for training camp:
Ryan and I chatted with readers over on our Facebook page, wrapping up minicamp:
The Packers had their own way of wrapping things up, specifically an egg toss that was won by Jordan Tripp:
The Packers have video of the egg toss:
Rob Demovsky writes on Brett Hundley’s value to the Packers, both as a backup and trade bait:
Zach Kruse highlights Joe Whitt’s heavy praise of Herb Waters:
Ricky Fowler's “Packers” bag has caused quite a stir:
Fun story from the Power Sweep:
Chris Peterson is on the Josh Jones Hype Train:
Mike Daniels was talking Packers on NFL Network:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs