Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) talks with the trainers after he was injured during the game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Welcome to your game day Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a cup of coffee (or brew some tea, if that’s your thing) and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We’ll start with Pete Dougherty’s column on the Packers’ dangerously thin depth along the offensive line.

From Pete:

Think about what would happen if left tackle David Bakhtiari had to miss some time. Two years ago we saw how that gummed up their offense when he missed three games because of a sprained ankle. It took until the third week (a playoff game at Washington) for the Packers to discover that JC Tretter could at least get them by. This is a good time to note what a luxury the Packers had in Tretter the last three years. He was a starting-caliber center, and indeed started 10 games without the offense missing a thing. But in a pinch he could play guard or left tackle, too. They had to let him walk in free agency — you can’t pay a backup offensive lineman $5.58 million a year — but that’s the kind of line depth only good drafting gets you. And that’s exactly why general manager Ted Thompson traded up in the second round to draft Spriggs two years ago. But Spriggs clearly isn’t the guy the Packers should turn to first. They’d have to help him so often with extra blockers, their offense wouldn’t be the same. That’s a hard way to play.

Michael Cohen recaps Saturday’s preseason game on his latest podcast:

I answered reader questions postgame:

Michael also wrote on the Packers bringing in former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks for a visit:

OLB Ahmad Brooks wouldn't be coming to Green Bay for a visit if the #Packers weren't trying to sign him. Need to see him first, agree on $$. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 27, 2017

The Packers want more “explosive” runs from their young running backs. Tom Silverstein has the goods:

Tom also wrote on the emphasis the Packers place on length in the secondary this offseason and its early returns:

The #Packers' defensive plan is to get their hands on as many receivers as they can https://t.co/BbTvDKgtJ6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 27, 2017

Here are 10 things to watch heading into the Packers season:

From Ty Montgomery to Damarious Randall and everything in between. Here are 10 things to watch this #Packers season https://t.co/NVzTDGdD5R — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 27, 2017

Elsewhere, Michael went on television to talk some Packers:

Aaron Rodgers comes in at No. 2 in ESPN’s Top 100 NFL Players:

NFLRank 2017 - The 100 best players - 2 QBS and 2 defensive stars make out the top 4 https://t.co/jvchkK47yQ — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 28, 2017

Rob Demovsky writes on the need for help at outside backer:

Packers seek help (Ahmad Brooks, perhaps) for Clay Matthews, Nick Perry https://t.co/Eow1HUNjSW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 28, 2017

Packers camp can sometimes feel like a family reunion:

Playing WR for Brett Favre was tough buisness:

Former Packers WR Antonio Freeman says his Super Bowl ring doesn't fit because Favre's passes broke 7 of his fingers😳 — The Brew-City Army (@brewcityarmy) August 22, 2017

Wayne Larrivee projects 5 wide receivers making the final 53 man roster:

I still think 5 WRs for Packers listen to why. https://t.co/P2PMqCl9FS — Wayne Larrivee (@waynelarrivee) August 27, 2017

Jason Perone looks at the strong play of the young defensive backs: