Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE An Aaron Nagler chat on the latest Packers news.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Nov. 13, 2016. (Photo: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We’ll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty’s latest column which focuses on the Packers’ running game and the issues surrounding it.

From the guys:

The Packers’ second possession showed just a hint of how McCarthy will try to exploit (favorable matchups.) He opened the drive with two tight ends, and on the first play he lined up Bennett and Kendricks in-line, with Montgomery in the backfield. It’s a running formation. Montgomery took a handoff to his right, and Kendricks executed one of the key blocks, on outside linebacker Kasim Edebali, that sprung the running back on a 25-yard gain. Two plays later, the Broncos were looking at the same personnel in the Packers’ huddle on second-and-six. Montgomery initially lined up in the backfield but then motioned out to receiver. He’s a former receiver, so he can run all the routes on the receiver tree. Essentially, the Packers went from run-oriented personnel two plays earlier to essentially a five-receiver set, but without substituting.

Michael and Tom answer reader questions from listeners on today’s podcast:

Today’s notes are led by The Captain of Hope, Mike McCarthy:

McCarthy the "captain of hope" on Biegel, other injuries. https://t.co/2rOXLfZLMR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 28, 2017

Ryan Wood wrote about the domino effect an Ahmad Brooks signing would create:

As cuts loom, #Packers OLBs have something more to think about. https://t.co/wkMl0aAPiN — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 28, 2017

Brett Goode won the long snapper job:

What ultimately doomed Derek Hart was the kind of inconsistency Brett Goode has avoided with kicker Mason Crosby. https://t.co/866nOPWjGc — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 28, 2017

Don’t forget to try our Roster Builder for a crack at putting together your own 53 man roster:

Which rookie running backs will make it on to your 53-man roster? https://t.co/GFCSFwMO6hpic.twitter.com/m4Gi6S2kdb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 28, 2017

Antonio Freeman helped us kick off a new season of Clubhouse Live by gushing over our regular host, Ty Montgomery:

Antonio Freeman is fan of our Clubhouse Live host Ty "Bam Bam" Montgomery! https://t.co/2n1hFncf6a — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 29, 2017

Elsewhere, NFL Network reported that Ahmad Brooks flew in on Monday for his meeting with the Packers today:

Former #49ers LB Ahmad Brooks is flying into Green Bay today for his free agent visit tomorrow, source said. #Packers can keep him there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2017

Tom Oates writes on Mike McCarthy’s lack of worry regarding the depth along the offensive line and at outside linebacker:

Andy Benoit has a Super Bowl prediction over at Sports Illustrated involving the Packers...losing to the Patriots in SB LII.

From Benoit:

Aaron Rodgers’s weapons have matured, and his arsenal has expanded. And it’s hard to imagine that the Packers’ D, after some secondary tweaks, won’t be stronger. Is it an exceptional unit? No. But can it hold foes under 30 points? You bet. That’s all Rodgers needs to take Green Bay to its first Super Bowl since 2010. I searched for the courage to pick against New England, but common sense kept getting in the way. A team that went 17–2 one year ago has gotten better on both sides of the ball, even if you consider Julian Edelman’s ACL tear. Rob Gron­kowski appears to be healthy; electrifying receiver Brandin Cooks arrived from the Saints; and with the additions of Rex Burkhead (Bengals) and Mike Gil­lislee (Bills), there are now more capable runners on this roster than in the entire central time zone. Then there’s the D, which gave up a league-low 15.6 points per game last year, then added a stud corner, Stephon Gil­more. (Have we even mentioned Messrs. Brady and Belichick?) I’ll go with the Pats over the Pack, who, while talented, run too hot and cold.

Say what you will about Clay Matthews (and judging from my Twitter feed, you will) but as Zach Jacobson points out, when he’s been on the field he’s been very productive for the Packers the last five years.

Since 2012, #Packers LB Clay Matthews has the 4th-most sacks of qualifying OLBs with 13 less games played than 2 of the 3 guys ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/dFB7hKwAQI — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) August 29, 2017

Speaking of Matthews not being on the field, Zach Kruse points out that Matthews was most likely injured during Saturday night’s game in Denver:

Packers OLB Clay Matthews dealing with mystery injury https://t.co/34YFkLcsLK — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) August 28, 2017

The Packers come in at No. 13 in Chris Simms’ early power rankings at Bleacher Report:

Winning is going to be tough for the Colts with Andrew Luck out.



Indy stays at the bottom of the power rankings https://t.co/EumSu0YdeNpic.twitter.com/pP6ntmVLrX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2017

From Simms:

We know Aaron Rodgers is the star of the Green Bay Packers, but if the team can complement him with a rushing attack, it'll be even more dangerous offensively. I was encouraged by Ty Montgomery and his big run against Denver. I like what I've seen from rookie Jamaal Williams. He should be a contributor all season. The offense as a whole has been efficient. Brett Hundley has played well, but we're not going to see the real Packers offense until No. 12 is out there for the entire game. Fielding a quality defense will make Green Bay more dangerous too. If I'm a Packers fan, I'm excited by what I've seen so far. It was encouraging to see Damarious Randall back out there. Mike Daniels, who might be the best overall player on Green Bay's defense, has been playing at a consistently high level all preseason. The young guys in Green Bay's secondary all seem to be going in the right direction. Not only are their physical attributes improving, but they're getting a better grasp of Dom Capers' defense. If they continue improving, they'll make me look foolish for ever claiming the Packers aren't a playoff team right now. Those young defenders in the secondary will make all the difference this season.

The Packers website has all the info you need for Thursday night’s preseason finale:

#Packers face Rams in preseason finale Thursday night.



Everything you need to know heading into #LARvsGB 📋: https://t.co/zo2hZn4rIZpic.twitter.com/148tiOI3uc — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2017

This is probably a correct take given last night’s news that Matt Stafford is set to become the highest paid player in NFL history:

I feel this is Aaron Rodgers to his agent and or Packers front office brass upon sometime soon cc:@mikefreemanNFLpic.twitter.com/PIWGVJdsk2 — Lucas Carreras (@maldini3fan) August 29, 2017

Ben Fennell has a bunch of film clips up from the Denver game. Here, he highlights Reggie Gilbert’s play: