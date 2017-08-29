An Aaron Nagler chat on the latest Packers news.
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
We’ll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty’s latest column which focuses on the Packers’ running game and the issues surrounding it.
The Packers’ second possession showed just a hint of how McCarthy will try to exploit (favorable matchups.) He opened the drive with two tight ends, and on the first play he lined up Bennett and Kendricks in-line, with Montgomery in the backfield. It’s a running formation.
Montgomery took a handoff to his right, and Kendricks executed one of the key blocks, on outside linebacker Kasim Edebali, that sprung the running back on a 25-yard gain.
Two plays later, the Broncos were looking at the same personnel in the Packers’ huddle on second-and-six. Montgomery initially lined up in the backfield but then motioned out to receiver. He’s a former receiver, so he can run all the routes on the receiver tree. Essentially, the Packers went from run-oriented personnel two plays earlier to essentially a five-receiver set, but without substituting.
Michael and Tom answer reader questions from listeners on today’s podcast:
Today’s notes are led by The Captain of Hope, Mike McCarthy:
Ryan Wood wrote about the domino effect an Ahmad Brooks signing would create:
Brett Goode won the long snapper job:
Don’t forget to try our Roster Builder for a crack at putting together your own 53 man roster:
Antonio Freeman helped us kick off a new season of Clubhouse Live by gushing over our regular host, Ty Montgomery:
Elsewhere, NFL Network reported that Ahmad Brooks flew in on Monday for his meeting with the Packers today:
Tom Oates writes on Mike McCarthy’s lack of worry regarding the depth along the offensive line and at outside linebacker:
Andy Benoit has a Super Bowl prediction over at Sports Illustrated involving the Packers...losing to the Patriots in SB LII.
Aaron Rodgers’s weapons have matured, and his arsenal has expanded. And it’s hard to imagine that the Packers’ D, after some secondary tweaks, won’t be stronger. Is it an exceptional unit? No. But can it hold foes under 30 points? You bet. That’s all Rodgers needs to take Green Bay to its first Super Bowl since 2010.
I searched for the courage to pick against New England, but common sense kept getting in the way. A team that went 17–2 one year ago has gotten better on both sides of the ball, even if you consider Julian Edelman’s ACL tear. Rob Gronkowski appears to be healthy; electrifying receiver Brandin Cooks arrived from the Saints; and with the additions of Rex Burkhead (Bengals) and Mike Gillislee (Bills), there are now more capable runners on this roster than in the entire central time zone. Then there’s the D, which gave up a league-low 15.6 points per game last year, then added a stud corner, Stephon Gilmore. (Have we even mentioned Messrs. Brady and Belichick?) I’ll go with the Pats over the Pack, who, while talented, run too hot and cold.
Say what you will about Clay Matthews (and judging from my Twitter feed, you will) but as Zach Jacobson points out, when he’s been on the field he’s been very productive for the Packers the last five years.
Speaking of Matthews not being on the field, Zach Kruse points out that Matthews was most likely injured during Saturday night’s game in Denver:
The Packers come in at No. 13 in Chris Simms’ early power rankings at Bleacher Report:
- We know Aaron Rodgers is the star of the Green Bay Packers, but if the team can complement him with a rushing attack, it'll be even more dangerous offensively. I was encouraged by Ty Montgomery and his big run against Denver. I like what I've seen from rookie Jamaal Williams. He should be a contributor all season.
- The offense as a whole has been efficient. Brett Hundley has played well, but we're not going to see the real Packers offense until No. 12 is out there for the entire game.
- Fielding a quality defense will make Green Bay more dangerous too. If I'm a Packers fan, I'm excited by what I've seen so far.
- It was encouraging to see Damarious Randall back out there. Mike Daniels, who might be the best overall player on Green Bay's defense, has been playing at a consistently high level all preseason.
- The young guys in Green Bay's secondary all seem to be going in the right direction. Not only are their physical attributes improving, but they're getting a better grasp of Dom Capers' defense. If they continue improving, they'll make me look foolish for ever claiming the Packers aren't a playoff team right now.
- Those young defenders in the secondary will make all the difference this season.
The Packers website has all the info you need for Thursday night’s preseason finale:
This is probably a correct take given last night’s news that Matt Stafford is set to become the highest paid player in NFL history:
Ben Fennell has a bunch of film clips up from the Denver game. Here, he highlights Reggie Gilbert’s play:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs