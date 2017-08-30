Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss the Packers' most intriguing position battles heading into the team's final preseason game on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a cup of coffee (or brew some tea, if that’s your thing) and get caught up on everything you need to know.
We’ll start with Tom’s look at the Packers’ relatively healthy training camp.
With training camp officially over after the exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, the final numbers are in and this will wind up being the least injury-marred camp coach Mike McCarthy has held since the 2014 season, a year in which the team went 12-4 and lost to Seattle in the NFC Championship game.
Not once did McCarthy have to alter his practice schedule or take off the pads because he didn’t have enough healthy players to remain on course. Unlike in previous years, injuries didn’t wipe out a single position and make the coaches scramble to fill the vacancies.
Michael and Tom hold a fantasy draft with Packers players on the latest daily podcast:
Ryan, Michael and Tom lead notes with the Ahmad Brooks visit:
I did indeed get a little fired up during my daily chat with readers yesterday:
Pete’s Camp Insider highlights the intriguing play of Michael Clark:
Amazing story on some Japanese Packers fans, from Rich:
Aaron Rodgers isn’t worried about his contract:
The Packers wrapped up camp with yesterday’s practice:
Yes, the ‘stache is back, at least through Thursday night:
Mike McCarthy revealed that Clay Matthews is dealing with a groin injury:
Elsewhere, Aaron Rodgers is on the regional cover of Sports Illustrated:
Rodgers is also the subject of an ESPN profile:
Rob Demovsky writes about all the things we don’t see during training camp:
Janis and Nelson had a bit of fun yesterday:
Michelle Bruton sticks up for Jason Spriggs:
Packers Wire has notes from the final public practice:
Lots of good stuff here on the Locked on Packers podcast:
Cheeseheads Brasil has launched their season preview digital magazine:
What a day in Packers history:
Not Packers related, but Wisconsin’s own JJ Watt is doing great work for the city of Houston:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs