Michael Clark, wide receiver: Perversely, the Packers might not mind if Clark struggled against the Rams. At 6-5½, 215 pounds and with remarkable leaping ability, Clark is the ideal practice-squad project for wide receivers coach Luke Getsy. But if Clark shows too much against the Rams, general manager Ted Thompson will have to consider putting him on the 53-man roster amid an already deep receiving corps. Clark's name has generated significant buzz during training camp, and the Packers don’t want to lose him on the waiver wire. Clark has four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown through three exhibition games.
LaDarius Gunter, cornerback: It would be a dramatic fall if Gunter went from No. 1 corner a year ago to potentially getting cut in 2017, and Gunter is squarely on the roster bubble. The same lack of speed that plagued Gunter at times last year proved highly problematic during the first two weeks of camp. He gave up a number of deep balls down the sideline and struggled when asked to make up ground. But cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. moved Gunter to the slot around the midway point of camp, and that decision triggered a small revival. With his size and length, Gunter brings a different element to the “star” position than teammates Quinten Rollins and Damarious Randall. At this point, Gunter is fighting for one of the last two spots at the cornerback position.
