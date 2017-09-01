Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson is shown during the team's 16th annual Family Night practice Sunday, July 31, 2016 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. About 76,000 tickets were distributed to the event. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Welcome to your Friday Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers after their preseason finale.

We’ll start with Ryan Wood writing on the emphasis given to playing time for Brett Hundley at the expensive of the running game throughout the preseason.

From Ryan:

For the fourth straight week, the Packers did not emphasize the run game. This time, it was offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett calling plays, as is customary in the Packers' preseason finale. Jones led the Packers with four carries at halftime. Williams had two carries and lost 3 yards. Mays had not yet carried the football, though he had two catches for 36 yards. It wasn’t until Hundley exited at halftime that the Packers' rookie tailbacks took center stage. Williams had nine carries on the second half’s opening drive, including a 5-yard run on fourth-and-1. Mays had his first four carries of the exhibition on that drive. “I think if you watch closely,” McCarthy said, “it was obvious what we were trying to do in the first half. We gave Brett the ball in the first half. We ran the ball more in the second half.”

Pete Dougherty’s latest column is on an out-of-character move for Ted Thompson:

The #Packers signing of 33-year-old outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks is about as un-Ted Thompson-like as it gets. https://t.co/8P3AW15Jpp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 1, 2017

On the Insider, Michael Cohen gives his thumbs up to LaDarius Gunter:

#Packers LaDarius Gunter picked a good time for a strong showing, while penalty flags littered the field tonight. https://t.co/qau3K38VNy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 1, 2017

Kevin King was held out of last night’s game with a groin injury, but the rookie corner says he’ll be ready to go:

Kevin King was adamant he will play in the #Packers regular-season opener against the #Seahawkshttps://t.co/pHZjDzytGI — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 1, 2017

Rich Ryman writes on the Packers’ upcoming “Gallery Night”

Check out all the new artwork at Lambeau Field during "Gallery Night," hosted by the #Packers Hall of Fame. https://t.co/2BIxICZ0G1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 31, 2017

Elsewhere, the Packers Wire gives you the good, the bad and the ugly from last night’s game:

The good, bad and ugly from Packers' preseason win over Rams https://t.co/ap7SXwCUjn — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) September 1, 2017

Aaron Rodgers was loose on the sideline last night:

When your favorite song comes on but your friend doesn't like it...



🤣 @AaronRodgers12pic.twitter.com/txWuM9Hstg — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 1, 2017

Rodgers gave away tickets to last night’s game again, via his Instagram account:

A few hundred yards west of the corner of Bart Starr and Mike McCarthy are 4 first row tickets. Happy Hunting. #rodgerstickethunt A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

ACME Packing Company has its Stock Down report:

Packers Stock Down Report: Offensive line struggles again, Callahan falls farther behind https://t.co/SQIeOh3J6K — Acme Packing Company (@acmepackingco) September 1, 2017

The Packers announced a $100,000 donation to the Houston Flood Relief Fund:

The Power Sweep has their final roster prediction:

Here's our final roster prediction. Ladarius Gunter survives; offensive line has big questions. https://t.co/bTazCjwIEf — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) September 1, 2017

Packer Report has a notebook full of good stuff:

Vogel's finishing kick, House plays a little, Hundley plays a lot and more in our FREE #Packers notebook: https://t.co/SIuVDxk9qT — Packer Report (@PackerReport) September 1, 2017

Jason Wilde wrote on Brett Hundley’s extensive action in the preseason finale:

With everyone putting out roster predictions, you should give it a try!

Ted Thompson is in charge at 1265 Lombardi Ave. With RosterBuilder, you’re in charge. https://t.co/GFCSFwMO6hpic.twitter.com/DmfvMbAcfh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 25, 2017

Speaking of roster building, Ted Thompson and the Packers had a pretty efficient offseason:

GB basically got 6 FA's ($12.3M) in what cost in guaranteed money Seattle & Buffalo for Lacy & Hyde($13.1m). That's absolutely crazy... — The Book Of Mark (@IgnantTone) August 31, 2017

Migos commented on a Packers video. My 16 year old tells me this is a big deal: