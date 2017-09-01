Welcome to your Friday Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers after their preseason finale.
We’ll start with Ryan Wood writing on the emphasis given to playing time for Brett Hundley at the expensive of the running game throughout the preseason.
From Ryan:
For the fourth straight week, the Packers did not emphasize the run game. This time, it was offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett calling plays, as is customary in the Packers' preseason finale. Jones led the Packers with four carries at halftime. Williams had two carries and lost 3 yards. Mays had not yet carried the football, though he had two catches for 36 yards.
It wasn’t until Hundley exited at halftime that the Packers' rookie tailbacks took center stage. Williams had nine carries on the second half’s opening drive, including a 5-yard run on fourth-and-1. Mays had his first four carries of the exhibition on that drive.
“I think if you watch closely,” McCarthy said, “it was obvious what we were trying to do in the first half. We gave Brett the ball in the first half. We ran the ball more in the second half.”
