Packers general manager Ted Thompson keeps warm under a hoodie while talking with head coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 during organized team activities at Clarke Hinkle Field. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a cup of coffee (or put the kettle on) and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers as they spend the day getting down to the league-mandated 53 man roster.

To help you keep track of all the cuts in one place, be sure to have our roster tracker open throughout the day.

Packers fans, be sure to keep this as one of your open tabs throughout the day. Click over often for the latest: https://t.co/CoCNhILdtC — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 1, 2017

Speaking of roster cuts, think Ted Thompson and company have an easy job today? Well, with our Roster Builder, you can put your money where your mouth is:

Go deep with our RosterBuilder. Clay Matthews and Nick Perry are sure things. Who would you keep behind them? https://t.co/Ie2k2Exupspic.twitter.com/Tx1dj5opVZ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 30, 2017

Tom Silverstein has a look at some of the toughest roster questions the Packers must handle going forward.

From Tom:

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers has a problem on his hands, but it’s a good one to have. How is he going to get rookie safety Josh Jones on the field? Based on Jones’ performance against the Rams, he has to figure out a way. The Packers haven’t had anyone that big and fast since Nick Collins. Most impressive was his play in coverage on special teams. He made a tackle from his back on the opening kickoff. He ran free to the punt returner three times from a gunner position. On defense, he made some errors, missing a tackle that led to a touchdown and running into a teammate in coverage that led to a sizable gain. But when Jones blitzed, either off the edge or up the middle, the force with which he ran through blockers was noticeable. NFL offenses are going to slow him down and make him miss, but his combination of size and speed can’t be left on the sideline for too long.

Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty lead their film study with the notion that the Packers should be considering cutting outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell:

Cutting a high draft pick is never easy, but #Packers need to consider it with Fackrell. https://t.co/eAccdJ2hXo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 1, 2017

Ryan Wood took one last shot at predicting the 53 man roster:

Tom and Michael Cohen picked their 53 man rosters on their latest podcast:

Elsewhere, Jason Wilde writes on the decision the Packers face when it comes to Taysom Hill:

Packers: Will Green Bay keep No. 3 quarterback Taysom Hill? https://t.co/y96sgzzXBa — Wis. State Journal (@WiStateJournal) September 2, 2017

NFL Live looked at Aaron Rodgers’ legacy:

With their trade for Sheldon Richardson, Cory Jennerjohn has declared the Seahawks the best team in the NFC:

Bill Huber talks about the addition of Ahmad Brooks:

Packers Wire has Studs and Duds from camp and preseason:

Studs and duds from Packers' training camp and preseason https://t.co/8T7VMaKD37 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) September 1, 2017

Rob Demovsky has the Packers keeping 7 wide receivers again:

Packers' 53-man roster projection includes seven receivers once again https://t.co/6yjl0SJ6JT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 1, 2017

Speaking of wide receivers, ACME Packing Company sifts through the snap counts on Thursday night to try and sort out the position:

The Packers’ snap counts from last night suggest that it might still come down to Yancey vs. Dupre at WR https://t.co/0xqYdN8333 — Acme Packing Company (@acmepackingco) September 1, 2017

Martellus Bennett is a unique dude:

Pro Football Focus highlights the connection between Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson:

This duo is something special pic.twitter.com/CJIcpfvPja — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 2, 2017

If you missed the game on Thursday night, the NFL has the highlights up on YouTube: