Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) claps after the defense made a fourth down stop against the Washington Redskins Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Labor Day edition of Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a cup of coffee (or put the kettle on) and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We’ll start with Gary D’Amato’s latest column, which lays out his parameters for a successful Packers season.

From Gary:

McCarthy talks a lot about the importance of the ground game and while he undoubtedly means what he says, it doesn’t carry over to the way he calls plays. Last year the team’s running backs averaged 18 carries a game, a number not likely to be exceeded in 2017. The defense might be only marginally better than it was last year, when it ranked 31st against the pass and looked overmatched some weeks and out of sorts others. Capers’ “nitro” package might help and if Ahmad Brooks offers something as a pass rusher, all the better. But the defense just needs to be adequate because the Packers are built to outscore opponents. They scored 432 points last year and it’s not unreasonable to expect them to exceed that total this year Barring a spate of injuries to the wrong players, anything short of the NFC Championship Game should be viewed as failure.

The Packers put together their practice squad yesterday and we’ve got all the names right here:

One player who won’t be back on the practice squad is quarterback Taysom Hill:

I broke down the initial 53 on my latest podcast:

Pete has five observations from the initial roster:

The Packers have (another) former 49er in for a visit today:

The Packers claimed Chris Odom on waivers from the Falcons. Here he is in action this preseason:

Elsewhere, Kelly Price broke down the 53 man roster for NBC 26:

The Packers finally announced the signing of Ahmad Brooks, which meant Larry McCarren could dig into his tape:

Ben Fennell breaks down Aaron Jones tape:

Rob Demovsky writes on the revamped outside linebacking corps:

The power rankings have begun and the Packers are close to the top:

