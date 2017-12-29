Fans climb on the goal post at Lanbeau Field in Green Bay, Dec. 31, 1967, after the Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys for the NFL Championship, 21-17. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS448505 (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

We’ll start with Gary D’Amato’s oral history of The Ice Bowl for our continued commemorative coverage of the 50th anniversary of the iconic game.

From D’Amato:

It would have been a great game if it had been played on a sweltering September afternoon or on a crisp autumn day in November or even indoors, if there were domed football stadiums in 1967. That year, the NFL Championship Game pitted Vince Lombardi’s proud but aging Green Bay Packers, seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title, against Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys, an ascending team out for revenge after losing narrowly to the Packers in the ’66 championship game. Eight Packers and four Cowboys who took the field that day would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both coaches would be enshrined, too. The Packers had guile and experience and a field general named Bart Starr. The Cowboys had youth and superior team speed and their “Doomsday Defense.” Yes, it would have been a great game on any day, in any kind of weather. It would be played, though, on New Year’s Eve day in Green Bay, in the kind of weather that tested the limits of what a man could endure.

We spoke with many of the former Packers who made the game so memorable:

We also have some incredible, never-before-seen photos of that historic game:

Michael Cohen and Tom Silverstein look at the last game of the season in the latest Packers Podcast:

Alex Van Pelt thinks Aaron Rodgers will be driven this offseason:

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press gave us a preview of the Lions team the Packers are set to face on Sunday:

Rookie outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert turned some heads on Saturday night:

Joe Callahan has worked on his game while riding the bench:

I talked about Ted Thompson on my latest podcast:

You too can live across the street from Lambeau Field:

Mike Daniels was added to an already lengthy injury report:

Elsewhere, Mike Spofford looks at what you might have missed from the team website:

Dom Capers isn’t focused on his future:

Lombardi Ave. lays blame on Thompson’s doorstep:

Pack To the Future breaks down the film from the Vikings game:

The Packers defense has put together some dismal numbers:

DLineVids highlights the play of Ahmad Brooks:

Actor and Appleton native Willem Dafoe recounts attending The Ice Bowl:

Wayne Larrivee looks back at the iconic game:

Dan Hatman highlights a few Packers personnel guys here:

The Packers Wire looks at a season that was closer to disaster than a title run:

ACME Packing Company looks toward the offseason in their latest podcast:

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talks about Sunday’s game:

David Bakhtiari will be facing one of the best on Sunday:

