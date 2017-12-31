CLOSE The guys give their predictions for Sunday's season-ending showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Ford Field before the Packers play the Lions (Photo: Tom Silverstein / Journal Sentinel staff)

DETROIT - The Green Bay Packers will have outside linebacker Clay Matthews for their season finale against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but they will be without numerous regulars.

Matthews, battling a hamstring injury, is active; however, cornerback Damarious Randall (knee), guard Jahri Evans (knee) and tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder) are all inactive.

In addition to those three, wide receivers Jordy Nelson (shoulder) and Davante Adams (concussion) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) are also inactive. The only non-injury related inactive is outside linebacker Chris Odom.

The Packers also will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, tackle Jason Spriggs and outside linebacker Nick Perry, both of whom are on injured reserve. Perry was added to injured reserve Saturday and was replaced on the 53-man roster by practice squad fullback Joe Kerridge.

The Packers' starting receivers are likely to be Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. Josh Hawkins would be the logical starter for Randall, although it's possible rookie Lenzy Pipkins will get the nod.

On the offensive line, Justin McCray will start at right tackle and Lucas Patrick at right guard. Both played at those positions all but one snap last week against Minnesota.

Here are the Packers' inactives:

WR Davante Adams

CB Damarious Randall

RB Aaron Jones

G Jahri Evans

TE Richard Rodgers

WR Jordy Nelson

LB Chris Odom

The only starter the Lions will be without is cornerback Nevin Lawson.

Here are the Lions' inactives: