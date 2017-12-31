Welcome to your last game-day Morning Buzz for the 2017 season, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab an extra strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers before they close out the season against the Detroit Lions.
We’ll start with Pete Dougherty’s latest column wherein he writes that it is time for the Packers to move on from Ted Thompson.
From Pete:
The Green Bay Packers don’t need an overhaul, but they do need a jolt.
They’ve flourished under general manager Ted Thompson’s guidance the last 13 years, and his steady-as-it-goes managerial style has imbued the franchise with a sense of stability and competence that has been to its advantage in the volatile NFL.
But in the last seven years, the Packers have failed to escape a kind of no-man’s land: They’ve been among the handful of best clubs in the league but there always has been a team or two better.
The window for Aaron Rodgers, while not yet small, is closing with each passing year. And Thompson, who turns 65 in January in a high-burnout business, is about to enter the final, lame-duck season of his contract in 2018.
So the time is right for change at the top of the Packers’ football operations. It would shake up the football side of the franchise from any complacency that subconsciously has crept in. It also would send a not-so-subtle message of urgency throughout the building, including the locker room.
Tom Silverstein has 5 things to watch for during today’s game along with our predictions:
Tom also looks at possible options to replace Dom Capers if he is indeed shown the door:
The Packers have pride on the line today in Detroit:
Nick Perry will finish his season on injured reserve:
The Packers took care of two pending free agents:
Don’t miss this oral history of The Ice Bowl on the 50th Anniversary of the iconic game:
Elsewhere, ESPN reports that Capers indeed is expected to be gone after today’s game:
ACME Packing Company looks at what Adams’ new deal might mean for Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb:
Cheesehead TV previews today’s game:
Jason Wilde highlighted this year’s winners of the Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award:
Pride of Detroit have their own 5 things to watch for during today’s game:
Luke Getsy will also be leaving the Packers after today’s game:
Aaron Rodgers will be getting a new deal sooner rather than later:
Davante Adams is ready to get to work:
There are lots of Ice Bowl remembrances on offer today:
