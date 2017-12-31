Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers watches during practice inside the Don Hutson Center Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Welcome to your last game-day Morning Buzz for the 2017 season, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab an extra strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers before they close out the season against the Detroit Lions.

We’ll start with Pete Dougherty’s latest column wherein he writes that it is time for the Packers to move on from Ted Thompson.

From Pete:

The Green Bay Packers don’t need an overhaul, but they do need a jolt. They’ve flourished under general manager Ted Thompson’s guidance the last 13 years, and his steady-as-it-goes managerial style has imbued the franchise with a sense of stability and competence that has been to its advantage in the volatile NFL. But in the last seven years, the Packers have failed to escape a kind of no-man’s land: They’ve been among the handful of best clubs in the league but there always has been a team or two better. The window for Aaron Rodgers, while not yet small, is closing with each passing year. And Thompson, who turns 65 in January in a high-burnout business, is about to enter the final, lame-duck season of his contract in 2018. So the time is right for change at the top of the Packers’ football operations. It would shake up the football side of the franchise from any complacency that subconsciously has crept in. It also would send a not-so-subtle message of urgency throughout the building, including the locker room.

Tom Silverstein has 5 things to watch for during today’s game along with our predictions:

Tom also looks at possible options to replace Dom Capers if he is indeed shown the door:

Here's who @TomSilverstein sees as potential replacements for Dom Capers should he be fired. #Packershttps://t.co/tFBH3UXSRt — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 30, 2017

The Packers have pride on the line today in Detroit:

#Packers hope to avoid first losing season since 2008. https://t.co/lpdNtVZy1a — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 29, 2017

Nick Perry will finish his season on injured reserve:

It’s a disappointing finish to Perry’s sixth season. https://t.co/YzjV9IIqr6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 30, 2017

The Packers took care of two pending free agents:

It's a four-year deal worth $58 million. https://t.co/AHatb9fKls — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 29, 2017

The #Packers took care of another priority Saturday. https://t.co/0rq8Ovsb3I — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 30, 2017

Don’t miss this oral history of The Ice Bowl on the 50th Anniversary of the iconic game:

Here's the story of the Ice Bowl, 50 years later, as told by those who played in it and witnessed it. https://t.co/Ytc436bbSH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 29, 2017

Elsewhere, ESPN reports that Capers indeed is expected to be gone after today’s game:

Per @AdamSchefter: Packers DC Dom Capers out after season https://t.co/XAir5B3ZpD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 31, 2017

ACME Packing Company looks at what Adams’ new deal might mean for Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb:

What Davante Adams' new deal could mean for Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb https://t.co/bBS2nkff0Q — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 30, 2017

Cheesehead TV previews today’s game:

On @CheeseheadTV: Why the Packers Will Beat Detroit and Why They Might Not https://t.co/DHiHbkzdkR#Packerspic.twitter.com/KGjC0GYHyf — Cheesehead TV (@cheeseheadtv) December 31, 2017

Jason Wilde highlighted this year’s winners of the Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award:

Pride of Detroit have their own 5 things to watch for during today’s game:

The game isn’t meaningless for everybody.



Here are 5 things to watch for in #Lions - #Packers: https://t.co/nb3GAAr3j4 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) December 31, 2017

Luke Getsy will also be leaving the Packers after today’s game:

Source: Luke Getsy leaving Packers' staff to become Mississippi State offensive coordinator - via @ESPN App https://t.co/nfgCfSm2Zo — COACH SUTTON ♠♥♣♦ (@TJSUTTON12) December 31, 2017

Aaron Rodgers will be getting a new deal sooner rather than later:

Report: New deal for Aaron Rodgers is 'top priority' for Packers https://t.co/v6y1OsBru8 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) December 31, 2017

Davante Adams is ready to get to work:

Thank you to everybody for all the love and support...S/o to my fellow ‘14 @Linsley71 on resigning too!! Lets keep it going #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/4baz01GlqW — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 30, 2017

There are lots of Ice Bowl remembrances on offer today:

Today in 1967, the Green Bay Packers win the “Ice Bowl” over the Dallas Cowboys. One of the coldest games in NFL history. #TodayInSportspic.twitter.com/ABrzTOKD59 — StillTheMan (@stilltheman2010) December 31, 2017

AP Was There: 1967 Cowboys-Packers Ice Bowl game. Read the original AP game story from one of the NFL's most unforgettable days, 50 years ago today https://t.co/zuoHJ6ZXhf — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) December 31, 2017

50 Years Ago, Green Bay and Dallas faced each other in the coldest game in NFL history and gave us a classic battle that immortalized its players and coaches. https://t.co/VjqVcin8uk#icebowl#packers#dallascowboys — Bennet Kelley (@bennetkelley) December 31, 2017