Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields drops into coverage against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will need a new No. 1 cornerback for the 2017 season.

Sam Shields, who spent nearly the entire 2016 season in the NFL's concussion protocol, announced Wednesday morning on Instagram he has been released. Shields had one year and $9 million remaining on a four-year, $39 million contact signed after the 2013 season.

He missed the final 15 regular-season games last season and all of the playoffs after sustaining his fifth documented concussion near the end of the Packers' opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the NFC championship game in Atlanta, Shields said he still wanted to pursue his football career despite concussion symptoms lingering more than four months later. It’s uncertain whether he’ll get that chance elsewhere, but it apparently won’t be in Green Bay.

“It’s just like some days tough headaches, some days it’s mild,” Shields said. “It varies. I never know. I’m so used to it now, it’s normal. But it’s getting better. I’ll be back.”

As for Shields' feelings about being released, these were some of the hashtags on his Instagram post:

#SevenStrongYears

#IWasGettingBetter

#StillMad

#AtleastLetMeRetireFromThePack

#BusinessIsBusiness

#NoMoreFreezingWeather

#EverythingHappensForAReason

Before the NFC title game, Shields had been at home in Florida since being arrested in October in Green Bay for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing at the Brown County Circuit Court this week.

Shields’ absence last season left a major void in the Packers' secondary. Without the veteran, second-year corners Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins struggled with injuries and inexperience, and former undrafted corner LaDarius Gunter was stuck shadowing opposing No. 1 receivers.

Counting playoffs, Shields missed 22 of the Packers' last 24 games because of concussions. The fourth concussion of his career came against the Dallas Cowboys in December of 2015, when Shields’ head slammed hard against Lambeau Field’s frozen field. He missed the final three regular-season games in 2015 and the Packers wild-card win at Washington before returning in the divisional round at Arizona.

Shields then started the 2016 season by suffering his fifth concussion in the first game. It happened on what appeared to be a hard but routine tackle against Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon, with Shields’ head contacting Yeldon’s shoulder pad.

Dr. Vernon Williams of the Kerland-Jobe Center for Sports Neurology told PackersNews.com in September the pattern of Shields’ concussions was troubling.

“If we see a pattern where each concussion takes longer to get better,” Williams said, “the symptoms are more severe, or if we see a pattern where a person is more and more easily concussion. Like, if the first time it takes a big blow, an 80-G impact, a kickoff return where a person gets blown up and everybody in the stadium notices. And then before long, there’s just kind of a routine hit, or a routine fall to the ground, and the person is concussed.

“If we see a pattern where it’s happening more and more easily, that’s concerning.”

With Shields’ release, the Packers will recoup $9 million of a $12 million cap hit in 2017. After releasing running back James Starks on Tuesday, they’re now projected to enter the offseason with more than $40 million in cap space. Whether any of that money will go toward finding a veteran cornerback in free agency is unknown.

The Packers gladly would keep Shields, if healthy. With his concussion symptoms not subsiding, and a sixth concussion possible if not likely to occur in the future, his release was a medical decision.

“I think we can all focus on Sam getting healthy,” coach Mike McCarthy said at his season-ending review. “Having a chance to visit with Sam in Atlanta briefly, he needs to get healthy for himself and his family. That’s the primary focus.”