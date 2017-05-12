Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
We start with the news that the Packers have signed their top draft pick, Kevin King.
Tom Silverstein has the goods:
As of Thursday night, only a half dozen second-round picks had signed contracts. Until King signed, Carolina wide receiver Curtis Samuel was the highest second-round selection (No. 40 overall) to sign a deal.
Under the rookie salary pool, King's salary is almost pre-determined. The contract length has to be four years and the league prescribes a salary-cap number based on each position in the draft, although the team does not have to adhere to it.
Tennessee defensive end Kevin Dodd was the 33rd selection last year and received a four-year, $6.55 million deal that included $4.77 million in guarantees. King should receive a 9-10 percent increase over that deal based on other increases in the round this year.
After taking this week off, King and the rest of the Packers’ rookies will return and join the veterans for the final week of Phase Two of the off-season conditioning schedule. Starting May 22, the team will begin a four-week stretch that will consist of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) and a three-day minicamp.
The Packers project to be one of the winningest teams in the league in 2017, according to Vegas. Ryan Wood takes a look.
If you’d like to see an offseason practice, the Packers released the dates for OTAs and minicamp on Thursday, along with the announcement of the start of training camp.
I chatted Packers with readers over on our Facebook page late Thursday afternoon:
Elsewhere, Pro Football Focus takes note of Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating while under pressure:
Cliff Christl gives his top five first-round picks in Packers history:
They feel pretty good about their draft class inside 1265 Lombardi:
The Packers were well represented Thursday night at the Wisconsin Sports Awards:
Zach Jacobson writes on undrafted linebacker Cody Heiman
Check out Eye In the Sky’s Twitter page for his extensive take on Josh Jones:
The Power Sweep wants Ted to make the call:
Early prognostications have the Packers winning the North again:
