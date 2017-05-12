Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

We start with the news that the Packers have signed their top draft pick, Kevin King.

Tom Silverstein has the goods:

As of Thursday night, only a half dozen second-round picks had signed contracts. Until King signed, Carolina wide receiver Curtis Samuel was the highest second-round selection (No. 40 overall) to sign a deal. Under the rookie salary pool, King's salary is almost pre-determined. The contract length has to be four years and the league prescribes a salary-cap number based on each position in the draft, although the team does not have to adhere to it. Tennessee defensive end Kevin Dodd was the 33rd selection last year and received a four-year, $6.55 million deal that included $4.77 million in guarantees. King should receive a 9-10 percent increase over that deal based on other increases in the round this year. After taking this week off, King and the rest of the Packers’ rookies will return and join the veterans for the final week of Phase Two of the off-season conditioning schedule. Starting May 22, the team will begin a four-week stretch that will consist of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) and a three-day minicamp.

The Packers project to be one of the winningest teams in the league in 2017, according to Vegas. Ryan Wood takes a look.

Oddsmakers expect the #Packers to be among the NFL’s winningest teams during the 2017 season, but they have company https://t.co/hK8JF3d3xppic.twitter.com/E8kKwl2848 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 12, 2017

If you’d like to see an offseason practice, the Packers released the dates for OTAs and minicamp on Thursday, along with the announcement of the start of training camp.

Get ready to clear your calendar, the upcoming #Packers practice schedule is out. https://t.co/g6jcxB0LFa — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 11, 2017

I chatted Packers with readers over on our Facebook page late Thursday afternoon:

Elsewhere, Pro Football Focus takes note of Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating while under pressure:

Even when opposing defenses applied pressure, Aaron Rodgers posted a 93.8 passer rating -- best in the NFL in 2016. pic.twitter.com/GsXLk094jS — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 12, 2017

Cliff Christl gives his top five first-round picks in Packers history:

#Packers historian Cliff Christl has made the call on the team’s best No. 1 pick ever. See his #1-5 rankings.



📰: https://t.co/mVWzEtxNzqpic.twitter.com/hbOvlo00f5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 11, 2017

They feel pretty good about their draft class inside 1265 Lombardi:

The #Packers love their draft class. One scout even said it was the best they've had since he's been there.https://t.co/DthAiRRi7Ypic.twitter.com/Rr5a9iVMVS — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 11, 2017

The Packers were well represented Thursday night at the Wisconsin Sports Awards:

Green Bay Packers O-Line representing for the #wisconsinsportsawards. #ifidontwinitsrigged #kanyewestit #getalittlefartherkyle #Jsonmyfeet #fakenews A post shared by David Bakhtiari (@dbak69) on May 11, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Zach Jacobson writes on undrafted linebacker Cody Heiman

If there's one UDFA to watch in camp this year, keep your eyes peeled for #Packers ILB Cody Heiman. https://t.co/6XZpa7cwrO — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) May 11, 2017

Check out Eye In the Sky’s Twitter page for his extensive take on Josh Jones:

Josh Jones. 6'1 220 lbs. 🔥4.41🔥 40 time. 38" vertical. Rangy safety with rare speed and untapped potential. #Packerspic.twitter.com/VWwkWWIdS8 — Eye In The Sky (@The_Green_Gold) May 11, 2017

The Power Sweep wants Ted to make the call:

Ted Thompson should call Elvis Dumervil. https://t.co/ccNGrXKSvEpic.twitter.com/XhGWEt3S5E — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) May 11, 2017

