CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share A quick look at the Packers starting running back heading into 2017, third year veteran Ty Montgomery. (May 16, 2017) Aaron Nagler | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson (Photo: Courtesy of the Packers)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee, or brew some English breakfast tea if that’s your thing, and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with the first of a series of posts from Ryan Wood that will look at key issues surrounding the Packers heading into the start of organized team activities next week. Today, Ryan takes a look at Ty Montgomery and his place in the offense.

From Ryan:

It seems clear Montgomery will enter the final portion of the Packers' offseason program getting a starter’s share of reps at running back. It also seems clear he’ll have to compete and win that job for the fall. The Packers did not draft three running backs to have them be wallflowers on the depth chart. Call it whatever you want — lead running back, featured running back, a workhorse — it’s clear the Packers prefer to have a starter who can thrive with a large majority of the carries. “You’re a different team with a great running back,” senior executive Alonzo Highsmith said early on the draft’s third day. “Teams that say they want a running back by committee, it’s because they don’t have one (great) running back. Of course we would love to have a guy that can come in and be a horse, but they’re hard to get. It’s a tough position.” Which is why it will be interesting to see whether Montgomery’s starting role is much different than last season after he moved from receiver to tailback.

Ryan also noted that we can start calling QB1 Old Man Rodgers.

Here's a roster nugget: This will be the first season Aaron Rodgers is the #Packers most experienced player (13 seasons). — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 16, 2017

I chatted with readers late Tuesday afternoon over on our Facebook page about the state of the secondary, the prospects for the offensive line and a bunch of other Packers topics:

Richard Ryman writes on the passing of “Big Cat” Williams:

Clarence Williams died last week at age 70. RIP Big Cat. https://t.co/mop42W9OJr — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 16, 2017

Elsewhere, long-time draft analyst Tony Pauline was effusive in his praise of the Packers' draft class:

The Green Bay Packers accomplished more in the 2017 NFL Draft than most teams accomplish in three drafts https://t.co/VkuDgfKZsFhttps://t.co/kZdsISTRgP — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) May 16, 2017

Emory Hunt was a bit more reserved in his assessment:

Michelle Bruton is wondering who the punt returner will be:

Football Outsiders has a look around the NFC North at each team’s remaining weaknesses following free agency and the draft.

New: @Cianaf looks at remaining holes and most interesting UDFA signings in the NFC North. https://t.co/G7E3NZsje2 — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) May 16, 2017

From Outsiders author Cian Fahey, on the Packers:

Biggest Post-Draft Weakness: Running Back The Packers took three running backs in the 2017 draft, but none were selected before the fourth round. Ted Thompson spent his first four picks on the defensive side of the ball, passing on some top-tier running back prospects. Christine Michael's release means that the Packers will enter next season with Ty Montgomery as their only veteran running back -- and calling him a veteran is a stretch since he has been a running back for less than a year. Jamaal Williams (BYU) was the highest selected running back of the rookie trio, so he will be the favorite to back up Montgomery. In theory, Williams will be a good complement to Montgomery because he is a big-bodied ball carrier. The concern is that he lacks the vision and dynamism to be more than just a sporadic contributor. The Packers might be able to get the most out of Montgomery and Williams by using them in specific situations, but the lack of versatility and experience at that spot remains a major concern.

Gregg Rosenthal takes a crack at the starting lineup for NFL.com:

The Telegraph Herald catches up with the voice of the Packers:

NFL: Radio voice of Packers sees it allhttps://t.co/uFBkCwZo7ypic.twitter.com/kQ5vz9GH9K — Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) May 17, 2017

Martellus Bennett is unveiling a new children's wear line:

Alicia Kramer shared an outstanding photo:

Dress for Success



1959 Green Bay Packers:



This is the first team photo of the Lombardi era. pic.twitter.com/FYVFlVShp6 — Alicia E. Kramer (@JerryKramer4HOF) May 17, 2017

Mike Daniels has a new hashtag for his defensive teammates:

While the defense is eating steak, the offense is out golfing:

Packers players Jordy Nelson, Mason Crosby, Bryan Bulaga & Don Barclay have arrived @usopengolf@tmj4pic.twitter.com/36iqMsliWJ — Pete Zervakis (@PeteZervakisTV) May 17, 2017

Judy Battista has a few likely rule updates:

At league meeting next week, NFL owners will vote on proposal to allow a second player to come off IR in season. Likely to be approved. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 17, 2017