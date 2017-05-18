CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share A quick overview of the starters and reserves along the Packers offensive line.

Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel runs a drill Friday at the Don Hutson Center. (Photo: Jim Matthews / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We start with Ryan Wood’s latest on the need for the Packers to develop their young offensive line talent.

From Ryan:

Most notable is 2016 sixth-round pick Kyle Murphy. A natural tackle, Murphy will get reps primarily at right guard this offseason. His rookie season was effectively a redshirt year, with Murphy playing only three games. A better fit at guard – and possibly center – is sixth-round rookie Kofi Amichia. A left tackle at South Florida during each of the past two seasons, the 6-foot-3 1/2, 308-pound Amichia is more than two inches shorter than Murphy. Being lower to the ground makes it easier to gain leverage against defensive tackles. Amichia’s value will increase significantly if he can play center. Other than Linsley, Jacob Flores is the only other center listed on the Packers' roster. Barclay is listed as a guard and tackle.

I talked about how the Packers compare to other teams when it comes to injuries and took a glance at possible starters in Week 1’s matchup with the Seahawks in my latest podcast:

Podcast: Aaron Nagler tackles a reader question on the #Packers and their seemingly annual battle with injuries. https://t.co/iKU6Yc7g2Opic.twitter.com/qNLbCIqrZO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 17, 2017

If you’re planning on attending an OTA or minicamp practice, be sure to read Rich Ryman’s latest on what to expect:

Elsewhere, Jason Wilde writes on Mike McCarthy's attempt to frame the timing of Vince Biegel’s injury as fortuitous:

Packers: Coach Mike McCarthy calls timing of Vince Biegel's foot surgery 'a blessing' https://t.co/zdcBYLdgpJpic.twitter.com/5EOpYPXENh — Wis. State Journal (@WiStateJournal) May 18, 2017

It’s that time of year when QB1 is on the golf course a bunch:

Even in a practice round, @Packers quarterback @AaronRodgers12 salutes the crowd after a birdie. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/6lgT5tiGIH — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 17, 2017

John Dorsey has poached one of his former Packers colleagues:

#Chiefs are hiring #Packers Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Tim Terry to be their new Director of Pro Personnel, source said. Key hire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2017

Mike McCarthy visited the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison:

#Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy recently visited kids at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison 👶



🎥: https://t.co/L6mMep2htQpic.twitter.com/dTHMfwpB5Q — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 17, 2017

Great stuff from NFL Films on Clay Matthews playing to the whistle:

The Packers Wire has five things you should know about Montravius Adams

5 things to know about #Packers rookie DL Montravius Adams https://t.co/xnmNDn3lHR — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 18, 2017

Paul Noonan pumps the breaks on the Malachi Dupre hype.

ICYMI, Maybe Malachi Dupre will turn into something, but it almost certainly won't be this year. https://t.co/yrQs7IfeOD — BadgerNoonan (@BadgerNoonan) May 18, 2017

Chris Wanless writes on Jeff Janis and his need to excel on special teams:

On @CheeseheadTV: Fan favorite Janis needs to stand out on special teams https://t.co/sZi1BggaZ5#Packers — Cheesehead TV (@cheeseheadtv) May 17, 2017

The Power Sweep asks a question most Packers fans probably don’t want to hear an answer to:

When will Aaron Rodgers start to slow down? https://t.co/cWy0lH3xr2 — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) May 17, 2017

Speaking of Packers fans, no surprise, but they miss Packers football…