A quick overview of the starters and reserves along the Packers offensive line.
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers and the NFL from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
We start with Ryan Wood’s latest on the need for the Packers to develop their young offensive line talent.
Most notable is 2016 sixth-round pick Kyle Murphy. A natural tackle, Murphy will get reps primarily at right guard this offseason. His rookie season was effectively a redshirt year, with Murphy playing only three games.
A better fit at guard – and possibly center – is sixth-round rookie Kofi Amichia. A left tackle at South Florida during each of the past two seasons, the 6-foot-3 1/2, 308-pound Amichia is more than two inches shorter than Murphy. Being lower to the ground makes it easier to gain leverage against defensive tackles.
Amichia’s value will increase significantly if he can play center. Other than Linsley, Jacob Flores is the only other center listed on the Packers' roster. Barclay is listed as a guard and tackle.
I talked about how the Packers compare to other teams when it comes to injuries and took a glance at possible starters in Week 1’s matchup with the Seahawks in my latest podcast:
If you’re planning on attending an OTA or minicamp practice, be sure to read Rich Ryman’s latest on what to expect:
Elsewhere, Jason Wilde writes on Mike McCarthy's attempt to frame the timing of Vince Biegel’s injury as fortuitous:
It’s that time of year when QB1 is on the golf course a bunch:
John Dorsey has poached one of his former Packers colleagues:
Mike McCarthy visited the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison:
Great stuff from NFL Films on Clay Matthews playing to the whistle:
The Packers Wire has five things you should know about Montravius Adams
Paul Noonan pumps the breaks on the Malachi Dupre hype.
Chris Wanless writes on Jeff Janis and his need to excel on special teams:
The Power Sweep asks a question most Packers fans probably don’t want to hear an answer to:
Speaking of Packers fans, no surprise, but they miss Packers football…
