Green Bay Packers helmet. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY - Tim Terry, who spent the last 13 years in the Green Bay Packers front office, has accepted a job as the director of pro personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a league source.

The news was first reported by NFL Network late Wednesday evening.

Terry, 42, worked most recently as the assistant director of pro personnel for the Packers, a title he earned in 2008. Since then his primary duties included scouting in the National Football League, Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. He also contributed to in-season advanced scouting of future opponents.

Terry's previous titles with the Packers included pro personnel assistant, a role he held for three years, and director of player development. He was originally hired in 2004.

In moving to Kansas City, Terry will be reunited with former colleague John Dorsey, now the general manager of the Chiefs. Terry and Dorsey overlapped with the Packers from 2004-12, during which time Dorsey served as director of college scouting and eventually director of football operations.

Terry had a brief playing career as an undrafted linebacker from Temple. He bounced from the NFL to the CFL and back, including one training camp with the Chiefs in 1999.