As a refresher, if you're planning to attend Tuesday's open OTA practice, our Rich Ryman has everything you'll need to know.

To wrap up our series on things to focus on during OTA's, Ryan Wood’s latest looks at the possibility of many more two tight end sets from the Packers offense this upcoming season.

Already, there are signs coach Mike McCarthy plans to change things this fall. At the NFL meetings in Phoenix, McCarthy shared his desire to use more formations with an in-line tight end, an option he believes Bennett gives the offense. It would be a major adjustment from last season, when the Packers often used Cook as an oversized wide receiver. The vision for how this Packers offense will look in the fall remains an idea on paper, nothing more. It will start crystallizing when the Packers open their organized team activities. Considering their personnel, the Packers' passing game could be similar to that of Bennett’s former team, the New England Patriots.

I answered some reader questions in my weekly mailbag on Friday:

Murphy's tape suggests he could make the jump to guard. https://t.co/pHzI4RuHTp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 19, 2017

The Packers got Josh Jones’ signature on the dotted line:

Aaron Rodgers obliged when asked to help a sports lit class get out of their final:

No word on if it worked. https://t.co/CqtIm1P6nq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 19, 2017

Former Packers safety Johnnie Gray will receive the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award this summer:

Johnnie Gray to receive Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award https://t.co/WfEV0yvkvmpic.twitter.com/L0KLIWxBfO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 20, 2017

Elsewhere, Pro Football Focus looks at Kevin King’s competition for a starting job:

Kevin King looks likely to start for the Packers in 2017. Here's who he has to beat out. pic.twitter.com/P9ozrX5GUC — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 21, 2017

The Packers Wire writes on King’s athleticism:

Kevin King gives Packers an undeniable athletic upgrade at cornerback https://t.co/sTtWetcgNW — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 22, 2017

NFL Fantasy looks at who will fill the void at running back in Green Bay:

The Packers cut ties with 4 RBs this offseason.



Who will fill the void at RB in Green Bay?https://t.co/TXdGTMbJzz (via @Michael_Fabiano) pic.twitter.com/Nej6aczwe8 — NFL (@NFL) May 17, 2017

Brett Favre highlighted the famous Packers QB photo:

Take a look and buy this framed Packers QB pic...All proceeds go equally to Bart's, Aaron's and my charitable causes https://t.co/2q1Vo68WQ9pic.twitter.com/rPgEQrfop5 — Brett Favre (@Favre4Official) May 20, 2017

Looks like Jamaal Williams had a good time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere:

The Power Sweep looks at former Packers still available in free agency:

A bunch of former #Packers players are still available in free agency. Think anybody bites? https://t.co/YJLAMPb1DK — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) May 21, 2017

Chris Peterson says the Packers need a big jump from Kenny Clark:

I put up some film clips over the weekend. Check my Twitter feed for more:

Example of Burnett at ILB. 3rd down stop. pic.twitter.com/PETu41ubEl — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 20, 2017

Dean Lowry took a trip home prior to OTAs:

Always enjoy coming back to my hometown and meeting the youth. I was once in their shoes with big dreams. pic.twitter.com/e1bY9x8pQq — Dean Lowry (@DeanLowry94) May 20, 2017

Cliff Christl spoke to Bart Starr’s backup from Lombardi’s teams about the legendary coach:

Former #Packers QB John Roach opens up about Vince Lombardi’s quest for perfection, speeches & mood swings.



📰: https://t.co/oNDRasBhRnpic.twitter.com/ToGX4OeaBj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 18, 2017

Randall Cobb had some fun at his youth football camp:

Before #Packers OTAs tomorrow, a fun day for @rcobb18 at his youth 🏈 camp. Joked 1 kid didn't think he was a good QB, had to prove him wrong pic.twitter.com/cXQBZJ3e3o — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 21, 2017

Interesting note from Zachary about the Packers’ remaining cap space:

At this time last year, the #Packers had $10,177,581 in cap space. Currently, they sit at $18,650,940 with three unsigned draft picks. — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) May 21, 2017

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn does a voice over for Barstool’s Grit Week promo: