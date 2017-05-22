Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers before they take the field for organized team activities.
As a refresher, if you're planning to attend Tuesday's open OTA practice, our Rich Ryman has everything you'll need to know.
To wrap up our series on things to focus on during OTA's, Ryan Wood’s latest looks at the possibility of many more two tight end sets from the Packers offense this upcoming season.
Already, there are signs coach Mike McCarthy plans to change things this fall. At the NFL meetings in Phoenix, McCarthy shared his desire to use more formations with an in-line tight end, an option he believes Bennett gives the offense. It would be a major adjustment from last season, when the Packers often used Cook as an oversized wide receiver.
The vision for how this Packers offense will look in the fall remains an idea on paper, nothing more. It will start crystallizing when the Packers open their organized team activities. Considering their personnel, the Packers' passing game could be similar to that of Bennett’s former team, the New England Patriots.
I answered some reader questions in my weekly mailbag on Friday:
The Packers got Josh Jones’ signature on the dotted line:
Aaron Rodgers obliged when asked to help a sports lit class get out of their final:
Former Packers safety Johnnie Gray will receive the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award this summer:
Elsewhere, Pro Football Focus looks at Kevin King’s competition for a starting job:
The Packers Wire writes on King’s athleticism:
NFL Fantasy looks at who will fill the void at running back in Green Bay:
Brett Favre highlighted the famous Packers QB photo:
Looks like Jamaal Williams had a good time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere:
The Power Sweep looks at former Packers still available in free agency:
Chris Peterson says the Packers need a big jump from Kenny Clark:
I put up some film clips over the weekend. Check my Twitter feed for more:
Dean Lowry took a trip home prior to OTAs:
Cliff Christl spoke to Bart Starr’s backup from Lombardi’s teams about the legendary coach:
Randall Cobb had some fun at his youth football camp:
Interesting note from Zachary about the Packers’ remaining cap space:
Former Packers fullback John Kuhn does a voice over for Barstool’s Grit Week promo:
