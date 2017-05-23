CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share PackersNews.com's Aaron Nagler and Pete Dougherty discuss what to expect when the Packers take the practice field in front of the public and media on Tuesday. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The national anthem is sung before the Green Bay Packers wild-card playoff game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on January 8, 2017. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers as they take the field for organized team activities.

We’ll start with Ryan Wood’s look at the roster as it stands heading into OTAs and where the most intense roster battles will take place.

From Ryan:

Under general manager Ted Thompson, no NFL team has built a stronger reputation for giving undrafted players a true shot at winning a job. At least one undrafted rookie has made the Packers’ initial 53-man roster each season since Thompson was hired as GM in 2005. A year ago, the Packers kept six undrafted rookies on their initial roster, their most under Thompson. It’s hard to see that trend continuing this season, at least at last year’s volume. If the Packers extend their streak of undrafted rookies making the active roster, it certainly won’t be more than a couple. The Packers added 10 players in last month’s draft, their most since 2013.

Pete Dougherty and I discussed what he’ll be looking for and what fans can expect when the Packers take the practice field today:

Elsewhere, FOX Sports ranked all 31 NFL stadiums and Lambeau Field took the top spot:

Ranking every NFL stadium from best (Lambeau Field) to worst (FedEx Field) https://t.co/d6RksXQAAFpic.twitter.com/mtRR049OHb — NFL Live Stream (@NFL_StreamLive) May 23, 2017

From the FOX Sports website:

The undisputed king of NFL stadiums. Lambeau has been hosting Packers games for 60 years, the longest for any NFL stadium (Soldier Field may be older, but the Bears inexplicably played at Wrigley Field for decades.) There have been enough renovations to make the stadium more than a historic relic (a la Fenway Park) and instead a living, breathing look at the NFL's past, present and future. There's only one stadium in the NFL you have to get to in your life -- and it ain't Jerry World.

Tom Pelissero writes Packers preview for USA Today:

Why are the #packers the closest thing the NFC has to the #Patriots? @TomPelissero explains: https://t.co/gEDqqu3lEE — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) May 22, 2017

Rob Demovsky writes on the comp pick haul that should be coming the Packers way next year:

Packers should get large haul of compensatory picks in next year's draft https://t.co/i7GFsdcbyK — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 22, 2017

Really smart idea for a series over at Cheesehead TV, looking at how the Packers 2017 opponents have changed from last season:

Spotrac takes a crack at figuring out what extensions for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Corey Linsley might look like:

NEW: Calculated & Likely Contract Projections for 60+ notable extension candidates from every @NFL team. https://t.co/issDOwJkIvpic.twitter.com/hSsHlC8sLu — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 22, 2017

On Clinton-Dix they write:

Calculated: 5 years, $55M ($11M AAV; $34M guaranteed) Likely: 5 year $52.5M ($10.5M AAV; $31M guaranteed) The 2014 #21 overall selection has posted back to back strong seasons in Green Bay, and has yet to miss a game in his career. Combine that with coverage stats/ratings that are comparable with the top-paid free safeties in the game, and result is a calculated market value of a whopping $11M (3rd to Berry, Mathieu). Dix is set to earn $2.6M in 2017, and $5.6M for his 2018 5th-year option, so the Packers certainly don’t need to rush this extension, but it appears Harrison Smith’s 5 year 51.25M deal in Minnesota will be a target when it happens.

The Power Sweep takes issue with Greg Cosell’s analysis of Aaron Rodgers’ game:

What makes Aaron Rodgers great? https://t.co/Tlt3S84Bh3 — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) May 22, 2017

The Athletes Hub gives its take on the Packers upcoming season:

What to expect from the @packers in 2017 https://t.co/azeaOru4a0 — The Athletes Hub (@HubOfAthletes) May 23, 2017

You too could live in a house once occupied by a member of the Packers front office:

Packers fans having some fun with memes:

Loved this from long-time Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia

Dante Scarnecchia : There's a lot of ways to skin a cat, fellas pic.twitter.com/oNvvaoWXrY — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) May 23, 2017

I feel you, Bob. I feel you.