GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was cited for driving 110 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone May 19, according to an incident report obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and three teammates were with him.
Whitehead was stopped at 3:39 a.m. along a stretch of I-43 in the town of Holland, which is located between Milwaukee and Sheboygan. When an officer approached the vehicle, Whitehead said he needed to be at Lambeau Field in a few hours.
“Jermaine originally said he was going 75 to 80 when I asked him how fast he was driving,” deputy sheriff Chad Baumann wrote in the incident report. “I told him his speed (110 mph) and the fact he was passing a semi at a high rate of speed. He did not contest this speed.
“I learned he and the 3 occupants were heading to Green Bay as they have to work at 8 a.m. I then learned they were Green Bay Packer players.”
Whitehead has an initial court appearance scheduled for June 14 at 1:30 p.m. He is facing a fine of $515.50.
Whitehead, 24, appeared in two games for the Packers on special teams last season but spent the majority of the year on the practice squad.
He originally signed with the Packers as a street free agent on May 18, 2016, after brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.
