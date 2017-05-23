Share This Story!
Replay: Nagler talks Packers OTAs
Aaron Nagler hosted a Facebook Live chat with readers Tuesday afternoon, talking about everything Packers.
PackersNews.com
6:18 p.m. CT May 23, 2017
Aaron Nagler hosted a Facebook Live chat with readers Tuesday afternoon, talking about everything Packers, with a focus on today's practice and the early roles shown in the defensive backfield.
You can watch a replay below. If you'd like to participate in the future, be sure to like our Facebook page and turn on notifications so you always know when we're going live.
