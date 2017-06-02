Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jason Spriggs (78) stretches during organized team activities May 23, 2017 (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

GREEN BAY - After two years of relative tranquility, a fight broke out during the Green Bay Packers' practice Thursday involving offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and undrafted rookie linebacker Johnathan Calvin.

The Packers were running team drills when Spriggs and Calvin began swinging wildly at each other's heads. Both players threw multiple punches before falling to the ground, and at that point outside linebacker Clay Matthews and offensive line coach James Campen were able to break it up.

Spriggs said later he took exception to Calvin's decision to bull rush him during a non-padded practice.

"If I’m going to throw a punch I’m not really trying to hit the face of his helmet," Spriggs said in the locker room after practice. "I’m trying to get under his chin or something, you know what I mean? It’s the people that miss that are hitting helmets. I’ll throw a couple but I’m not going to sit there and punch someone’s helmet. That’s stupid."

It was the first time Spriggs had been involved in a fight during his time with the Packers. He admitted to being involved in similar situations during his college career at Indiana.

The situation quickly cooled, and within minutes the fight was largely forgotten.

"Once you step on the field again there's nothing after that," Spriggs said.

Roll call: Wide receiver Randall Cobb was not present for Thursday's practice. The reason for his absence was unclear, but a team spokesman said Cobb was at the facility the day before.

Cornerbacks David Rivers and Demetri Goodson, outside linebacker Vince Biegel and wide receiver Michael Clark did not practice due to injury.

Rookie corner Kevin King and linebacker Josh Letuligasenoa remain on the West Coast as they finish their final semesters of college at Washington and Cal Poly, respectively. It's possible they will re-join the team in time for minicamp June 13.