File (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will host their Family Night on Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers' annual practice inside their home stadium will start at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The practice will include 11-on-11 sessions with live contact.

Inside Lambeau Field, the event will feature a game-like atmosphere with use of video boards, game-day music and a post-practice fireworks show.

Every person, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket for admittance. Tickets are $10 and go on sale 10 a.m. June 28. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster or in person through the Packers’ ticket office. Tickets are limited to 10 per purchase during the first day they’re available.

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) also will be offered. An application form can be found on the team website, in person through the Packers ticket office, or requested to be sent by calling 920-569-7501.

Parking is $5 with net proceeds going to the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids foster care adoption program.

No refunds will be issued in the event of inclement weather unless all stadium activities — starting at 5:30 p.m. through the end of the fireworks show — are canceled.

The Packers also said the entire training camp schedule is being finalized and will be released in the near future.