Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery works on a blocking drill during practice at minicamp last Wednesday. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY - Morning practices mark the early portion of the Green Bay Packers’ 2017 training camp schedule released Monday.

The Packers will open camp with their first practice at 8:15 a.m. July 27 at Ray Nitschke Field, a day after players report and three days after the annual shareholders meeting.

That will be followed by 8:15 a.m. practices on July 28, 29 and 31. July 30 is an off day. Another 8:15 practice is set for Aug. 1.

PDF: Packers training camp schedule

After a day off on Aug. 2, the Packers will have evening practices at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 leading into Family Night at 6:25 p.m., Aug. 5, at Lambeau Field.

Fifteen practices will be open to the public, including Family Night.

Training camp is starting earlier this year because the Packers' first preseason game, on Aug. 10 at Lambeau Field, is on a Thursday instead of a Saturday. As a result, the Packers' annual shareholders meeting also is earlier this year, scheduled for Monday, July 24.

The training camp tradition of players riding kids' bikes from the locker room at Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field will continue this year.

Players again will stay in dorms at St. Norbert College during training camp, which they have been doing since 1958.

Training camp is expected to draw about 90,000 fans to Green Bay, providing a total economic impact of $9 million.

Practice times and dates are subject to change.

Notable preseason dates:

» July 21: Packers 1K Kids Run, 6 p.m.

» July 22: Packers 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m.

» July 22: Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet

» July 24: Packers shareholders' annual meeting

» July 26: Players report

» July 27: First practice, 8:15 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

» Aug. 5: Family Night

» Aug. 29, Last practice open to the public, 11:45 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field