Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler wrap up the high points of the Green Bay Packers' minicamp on Thursday. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

GREEN BAY - Morning practices mark the early portion of the Green Bay Packers’ 2017 training camp schedule released Monday.

The Packers will open camp with their first practice at 8:15 a.m. July 27 at Ray Nitschke Field, a day after players report and three days after the annual shareholders meeting.

That will be followed by 8:15 a.m. practices on July 28, 29 and 31. July 30 is an off day. Another 8:15 practice is set for Aug. 1.

PDF: Packers training camp schedule

After a day off on Aug. 2, the Packers will have evening practices at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 leading into Family Night at 6:25 p.m., Aug. 5, at Lambeau Field.

Fifteen practices will be open to the public, including Family Night.

Training camp is starting earlier this year because the Packers' first preseason game, on Aug. 10 at Lambeau Field, is on a Thursday instead of a Saturday. As a result, the Packers' annual shareholders meeting also is earlier this year, scheduled for Monday, July 24.

The training camp tradition of players riding kids' bikes from the locker room at Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field will continue this year.

Players again will stay in dorms at St. Norbert College during training camp, which they have been doing since 1958.

Training camp is expected to draw about 90,000 fans to Green Bay, providing a total economic impact of $9 million.

Practice times and dates are subject to change. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers OTAs, June 6
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) warms up during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Kalif Phillips (34)
Green Bay Packers running back Kalif Phillips (34) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) drills
Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) drills with Beau Sandland during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) drills
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) drills during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers rookie Geoff Gray (74) drills with
Green Bay Packers rookie Geoff Gray (74) drills with Don Barclay (67) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers rookie Geoff Gray (74) drills during
Green Bay Packers rookie Geoff Gray (74) drills during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers Lenzy Pipkins (41) drills with Donatello
Green Bay Packers Lenzy Pipkins (41) drills with Donatello Brown during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) during
Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) during
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Kyle Murphy (68)
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Kyle Murphy (68) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) runs
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) runs a drill during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) during
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Tight end Martellus Bennett during Green Bay Packers
Tight end Martellus Bennett during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) during
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Don Barclay (67)
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Don Barclay (67) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jason Spriggs (78)
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jason Spriggs (78) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) during
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) during
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drills
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drills with quarterback Brett Hundley (7) during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) warms up during Green Bay Packers Organized Team Activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USAT NETWORK Wiscon
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) is
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion (98)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion (98) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers guard Geoff Gray (74) is shown during
Green Bay Packers guard Geoff Gray (74) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead (35) is
Green Bay Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead (35) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with tight end Martellus Bennett (80) during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) is shown
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (41) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (41) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers coach Mike Mccarthy is shown during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike Mccarthy is shown during the team's OTA practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers fullback Joe Kerridge (40) is shown
Green Bay Packers fullback Joe Kerridge (40) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) is shown
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (12),
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (12), Brett Hundley (7), Joe Callahan (6) and Taysom Hill (8) are shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) is shown
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Donatello Brown (44) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Donatello Brown (44) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Raysean Pringle (46) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Raysean Pringle (46) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Donatello Brown (44) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Donatello Brown (44) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jordan Tripp (58) is shown
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jordan Tripp (58) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker David Talley (57) is shown
Green Bay Packers linebacker David Talley (57) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) is shown
Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Calvin (56) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Calvin (56) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Christian Ringo
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Christian Ringo (99) and defensive tackle Brian Price (96) are shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Raysean Pringle (46) is
Green Bay Packers cornerback Raysean Pringle (46) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jordan Tripp (58) is shown
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jordan Tripp (58) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan (47) is shown
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan (47) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Montay Crockett (9)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Montay Crockett (9) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers guard Geoff Gray (74) is shown during
Green Bay Packers guard Geoff Gray (74) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Izaah Lunsford (71)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Izaah Lunsford (71) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) is
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Kalif Phillips (34)
Green Bay Packers running back Kalif Phillips (34) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) is shown during
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) is shown
Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) is shown
Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor (65) is shown during
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor (65) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jayrone Elliott (91) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jayrone Elliott (91) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) is
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Raysean Pringle (85)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Raysean Pringle (85) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) is shown
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) is shown during the team's organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Green Bay  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Notable preseason dates:

    » July 21: Packers 1K Kids Run, 6 p.m.

    » July 22: Packers 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m.

    » July 22: Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet

    » July 24: Packers shareholders' annual meeting

    » July 26: Players report

    » July 27: First practice, 8:15 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

    » Aug. 5: Family Night

    » Aug. 29, Last practice open to the public, 11:45 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

     

