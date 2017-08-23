Aaron Nagler discusses the latest news out of Packers training camp, including an ankle injury for Bryan Bulaga. (Aug. 23, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
GREEN BAY – It was strange at first, learning to play without one hand on the ground. Reggie Gilbert tried for the first time a year ago, standing in that staggered stance all Green Bay Packers outside linebackers use.
To Gilbert, the game felt foreign.
As a college defender, Gilbert was a defensive end in Arizona’s base 3-3-5 defense. He split time between the five tech (head up against an offensive tackle) and four tech (shaded against the tackle’s inside shoulder), always in a three-point stance.
New to an outside linebacker’s two-point stance, Gilbert said it was difficult to gain leverage against an offensive tackle. His pads always felt too high. His pass rush was too easy to stymie.
At times last season, Gilbert reverted to his old playing style, placing one hand – and sometimes two – on the ground in clear passing downs.
RELATED: Build your own Packers roster
CAMP INSIDER: Sixth-round pick Kofi Amichia struggling
RELATED: Murphy first up at RT after Bulaga injures ankle
“I was just so used to coming out of a three-point stance and stacking a block,” Gilbert said, referring to a technique that holds the point of attack on the defensive line. “It was like, you already have that low center of gravity. So you didn’t have to really concentrate on staying low that much, getting your pads into an offensive lineman. Whereas in a two-point stance, you’re standing up so you have to really sink your hips, which is something that we practice every day.
“You have to just sink your hips, and you have to practice that get-off, so you can be able to stay low under their pad level.”
For one year, Gilbert toiled away on the Packers' practice squad, rewiring how he rushed the quarterback. He trained at the Fischer’s Institute in Phoenix this spring, working with personal coach Thurmond Moore, a defensive line specialist and former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator.
His reps started in a two-point stance.
When he returned to Green Bay for the start of organized team activities this spring, Gilbert said, he felt like a different player. More comfortable. At ease standing on those two feet. He started showing progress early in camp, even before he shot from that two-point stance late in the fourth quarter Saturday night, beating the right tackle to sack Washington quarterback Nate Sudfeld.
Gilbert’s sack was the highlight on an opportunistic preseason. His shot at the Packers' 53-man roster might be aligning. With rookie outside linebacker Vince Biegel missing the entire offseason recovering from foot surgery, jobs are available on the Packers' outside linebacker depth chart.
While Biegel is likely to start the season on the active roster, the Packers could benefit from adding an extra outside linebacker for depth.
There’s a long way to go in a preseason that’s only half finished, but Gilbert might have the best chance of cracking the 53-man roster as a sixth outside linebacker. Veterans from both ends of the locker room hold Gilbert in warm regards, respecting his constant work ethic.
Clay Matthews said he has seen “tremendous growth” in the past year.
“He probably made the most progress out of any of the, specifically outside linebackers,” Matthews said, “but any of the practice-squad guys. Just because the way he was able to turn the corner, bend, going against Bryan (Bulaga) and Dave (Bakhtiari) almost every day. We put on last year’s one-on-ones just to watch, and it was just two different guys.
“So I think he’s really flashing, and I think you saw that with a couple of his rushes last week, especially in the fourth quarter, in crunch time. So I really like his game.”
Then Matthews added a major compliment, saying, “I personally feel like we have a lot in common. I just feel like he’s an athlete. He can bend the corner, uses his hands well at the same time. Mixes it up with physicality. So I like his game.”
Gilbert said some of his history as a hand-on-the-ground defensive end translates to his new position at outside linebacker.
He’s still rushing against offensive tackles, so the blocks are similar. Even if it’s more difficult to gain leverage, Gilbert said hand placement and pad level are similar.
But outside linebacker is a different position entirely. Gilbert has more responsibilities in pass coverage, something he rarely did at Arizona. He’s also rushing more from the edge as a seven or nine tech, starting from outside the offensive tackle.
“I really wasn’t that much of an edge rusher (at Arizona),” Gilbert said, “just because we played a 3-3-5. So a lot of times, I was inside reading, playing runs, taking on double teams and stuff like that. So I wasn’t able to really try to just hone in on how to actually rush a passer.”
On the practice squad, Gilbert spent last season refining his pass-rush skills against two of the league’s better tackles.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari said he has had more practice reps against Gilbert than any defensive end in the past year. During practice, Bakhtiari would watch Gilbert seek advice from veteran outside linebackers Matthews, Nick Perry and Julius Peppers. Then between breaks, Bakhtiari said, Gilbert approached him with questions.
It’s the same way Bakhtiari learned when he was younger, he said. Bakhtiari remembers approaching Matthews as a rookie, asking for advice each time his block was beaten in practice. Now, he’s the one sharing advice.
Bakhtiari said he has seen Gilbert add pieces to his game since arriving.
“I think he’s starting to pick up on that,” Bakhtiari said, “and starting to use it now, thinking more like an offensive lineman and setting us up. I think that’s where you see the growth that you’re talking about. He’s understanding more. He’s getting more comfortable. He’s playing more the game, instead of just running around. He’s understanding the angles, how to learn when to flip his hips, timing, when to jump on stuff.
“So I’ve definitely seen growth, and I’m proud of him.”
Aaron Nagler discusses the latest news out of Packers training camp, including an ankle injury for Bryan Bulaga. (Aug. 23, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss the latest developments from Wednesday afternoon's Packers practice. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Veteran wide receiver Jeff Janis is in a battle for a spot on the Green Bay Packers 53 man roster. After a slow start to camp, he's coming on strong.
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Here's your chance to build your Packers roster. Come up with your top 53 players, plus 10 that you can assign to the practice squad, while staying within the NFL's salary cap. Build your roster at packersnews.com/rosterbuilder Doug Schneider/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley is in the middle of his most important training camp and preseason since being drafted by Green Bay in 2015.
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler look at the improving play in the Packers secondary and discuss the play of quarterback Taysom Hill. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler recaps the Green Bay Packers' 21-17 victory at Washington and takes questions from viewers. (Aug. 19, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler try to read the tea leaves on what Mike McCarthy's plans are for Aaron Rodgers and look at an embarrassing backup QB moment. (Aug. 16, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks training camp, injuries and all other things Packers in a Facebook Live chat with our followers USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks training camp, injuries and all other things Packers in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com go over new injuries coming out of Tuesday's practice and look at the Packers' continued focus on tackling. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler talks training camp and all things Packers in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. (Aug. 14, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss the play of Packer quarterback Brett Hundley and wide receiver Max McCaffrey against the Eagles in their first preseason game. (Aug. 11, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler give their first thoughts after watching the Packers beat the Eagles 24-9 in their preseason opener. (Aug. 10, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler answers fans questions regarding the Packers following the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 10, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler answers fans questions regarding the Packers on Aug. 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler discuss Tuesday's surprisingly long and arduous practice and the troubles at long snapper. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler fields reader questions about the Green Bay Packers' practice Monday. (Aug. 7, 2017) Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler gave their initial takeaways from Monday's training camp practice. (Aug. 7, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler discusses how the Packers fared during their Family Night practice at Lambeau Field. (Aug. 5, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler discuss the subdued practice that took place during a storm-delayed Family Night at Lambeau Field Saturday night. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler discusses the Green Bay Packers' first Friday night practice of the season. (Aug. 4, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler give their first impressions of the Packers' Friday night training camp practice.
Aaron Nagler hosts a Facebook Live Q&A with Packers fans following the team's first night practice of training camp. (Aug. 3, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler discuss the intensity of Thursday night's practice inside the Don Hutson Center. (Aug. 3, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Replay of Aaron Nagler Facebook Live chat at Green Bay Packers training camp on Aug. 2, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler discuss the injury to rookie cornerback Kevin King that kept him out of practice, Josh Jones' aggressiveness and the strong start to camp for Joe Kerridge.
Replay of Aaron Nagler Facebook Live chat at Green Bay Packers training camp on Aug. 1, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler takes questions from fans and recaps the Packers' fourth practice of training camp. (July 31, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tom Silverstein and Aaron Nagler discuss the ripple effect Montravius Adams' foot injury might create along the defensive line and talk depth at the safety position. (July 31, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
PackersNews.com's Aaron Nagler takes questions from fans after Saturday's practice Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Michael Cohen discuss the first day with pads and who stood out on Day 3 of Packers training camp. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Michael Cohen look at the defensive back rotation and look forward to the pads coming on in Packers training camp. (July 28, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler fielded fan questions after the Green Bay Packers' practice on Friday, July 27, 2017. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler recaps the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp during a Facebook Live chat with fans. (July 27, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Ryan Wood discuss the health of the Packers heading into training camp and a strong initial showing from their rookie punter. (July 27, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Replay of Aaron Nagler Facebook Live chat at Green Bay Packers training camp on July 26, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Ryan Wood discuss Letroy Guion's situation and what Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is looking for from his young running backs. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers players move in to St. Norbert College Dorms in preparation for summer training camp. (July 25, 2017) Adam Wesley | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy made some waves on social media with a joke about the team playing in the Super Bowl. Aaron Nagler says that's a good thing. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
- Aaron Nagler's training camp chat: Aug. 23
- Bulaga goes down, Murphy steps up
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 22
- Packers Camp Snapshot: Jeff Janis
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 21
- Packersnews RosterBuilder is back
- Packers Camp Snapshot: Brett Hundley
- Takeaways from the Packers' preseason victory in Washington
- Aaron Nagler postgame chat: Aug. 19
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 17
- Takeaways from Packers practice: Aug. 16
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 16
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 15
- Takeaways from Tuesday's training camp practice
- Aaron Nagler's training camp chat: Aug. 14
- Hundley shows command, McCaffrey stands out
- Takeaways from Packers' win over Eagles
- Aaron Nagler preseason Week 1 postgame chat
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 8, 2017
- Takeaways from Tuesday's practice
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 7, 2017
- Young Packers get long look at Monday practice
- Aaron Nagler Family Night chat: Aug. 5, 2017
- Takeaways from Packers Family Night
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 4, 2017
- Takeaways from Friday night's training camp practice.
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 3
- Takeaways from Packers' first night practice
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 2
- Takeaways from Day 5 of Packers training camp
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 1
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 31
- Takeaways from Day 4 of Packers training camp
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 29
- Takeaways from Day 3 of Packers training camp
- Packers training camp 2017: Day 2 takeaways
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 28
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 27
- Packers training camp 2017: Day 1 takeaways
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 26
- Takeaways from Mike McCarthy's opening press conference
- Packers players move into St. Norbert dorms
- Buzz of the Day: Murphy talks Super Bowl
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs