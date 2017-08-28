File (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have until 3 p.m. Saturday to reduce their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players.

Unlike in past years, there is no cutdown to 75 prior to the fourth exhibition game, so teams can carry 90 players all the way to the deadline.

However, most teams, the Packers included, will start paring their rosters as the week goes on.

Here is a list of players the Packers have released since Monday:

Derek Hart, long snapper

Colby Pearson, wide receiver

William Stanback, running back

On Saturday morning, check in our live blog on PackersNews.com and JSOnline.com as Tom Silverstein provides updates and answers questions throughout the day's flurry of cuts.