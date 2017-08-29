Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to the media after practice at training camp on August 29, 2017. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
GREEN BAY - Outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks visited the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, his first meeting with a team since the San Francisco 49ers released the 11th-year veteran.
Coach Mike McCarthy said he had not yet met with Brooks when he addressed reporters in the morning, but said he was “looking forward to” their conversation.
General manager Ted Thompson refused to answer any questions about Brooks.
A source said the Packers were hopeful of signing Brooks. As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear whether they would.
Outside linebackers coach Winston Moss called Brooks a “tough, physically imposing” linebacker who can rush the passer and defend the run on the edge.
RELATED: Brooks signing would jolt Packers' OLB depth chart
Moss said he believed Brooks would fit nicely with the defense.
“He can do everything that we would ask him to do in our scheme,” Moss said. “He can play to the tight end side, he can play to the open-end side. He can play the outside linebacker, he can play the elephant. If he were to be placed on our roster – however that decision goes down – he could come right in and fit right in.”
Full tank: For a team whose starting quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, or any other bona fide star, it’s widely recognized that having two additional quarterbacks on the 53-man roster is considered a luxury. A star and one backup should do the trick.
The same could be said of Thompson’s decision to carry two fullbacks late last season. The Packers could have survived with one, but Aaron Ripkowski was joined by backup Joe Kerridge, who played mostly on special teams during the playoff push.
Ripkowski and Kerridge have enjoyed solid training camps from start to finish, and the question now is whether Thompson will indulge in the luxury of two fullbacks for the second consecutive season. While Ripkowski is close to a lock, it’s Kerridge who is trying to play his way onto the team.
“We’ve got one more game, and that’s what I’m looking at,” Kerridge said. “I’m trying to improve myself on special teams and at offense. I’m going to do whatever I can when we play the Rams this Thursday night.
“The tape travels with you. It’s your resume regardless of what team it is who’s watching, whether it be (the Packers) or the next team scouting.”
Kerridge has impressed running backs coach Ben Sirmans with his love for physicality, dishing out hit after hit in the half-line and nine-on-seven drills. He has held up fairly well in pass protection and even flashed the ability to catch a pass out of the backfield.
And, just like Ripkowski, he is a major contributor on special teams.
“(Kerridge) has always shown the ability but now he’s really starting to get the offense down and it’s showing,” running back Ty Montgomery said. “He’s playing fast out there and he’s seeing stuff and thinking about stuff before it even happens. Hearing the conversation in the meeting room between him and Rip sometimes, it’s great to see.
“I trust both of those guys a lot. I’m comfortable with either one of those guys in there.”
The rest is up to Thompson.
The right stuff: After a solid week of practice, second-year pro Kyle Murphy was given the starting right tackle position for the Denver game, but he had to share snaps there with Jason Spriggs
This week, after Murphy played well and Spriggs was inconsistent, Murphy received all the snaps with the No. 1 unit in practice, a sign he would be the one called upon if Bryan Bulaga’s ankle injury were to keep him sidelined for the season opener.
“I think this last game kind of stressed us with (the number of) reps, I kind of took advantage of that,” said Murphy, who hadn’t taken reps with the ones previously.
The coaches, according to offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett, were looking simply for him to show he had made the necessary improvements to be the top backup right tackle.
“He’s been one of those guys whose been consistent,” Bennett said. “That’s one of the things you look for. Make the improvement and be consistent. He’s one of the guys who’s been able to do that.
“Now you have to continue to do that. He’ll get another opportunity this Thursday.”
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to the media after practice at training camp on August 29, 2017. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers practice, the upcoming cuts and takes questions from fans. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A quick look at where the Packers' three rookie running backs stand heading into the final preseason game.
An Aaron Nagler chat on the latest Packers news.
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss the Packers' most intriguing position battles heading into the team's final preseason game on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler discuss the Packers bringing in former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks for a visit and what it says about the state of their outside linebacker group. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler recaps the Packers' Week 3 preseason game against the Broncos and takes fans questions. (Aug. 27, 2017) Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp and Jerry Kramer being a Pro Football Hall of Fame senior finalist on Facebook Live. (Aug. 24, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Kyle Murphy will be in the spotlight this week when the Packers travel to Denver for their third exhibition game. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler discusses the latest news out of Packers training camp, including an ankle injury for Bryan Bulaga. (Aug. 23, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss the latest developments from Wednesday afternoon's Packers practice. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Veteran wide receiver Jeff Janis is in a battle for a spot on the Green Bay Packers 53 man roster. After a slow start to camp, he's coming on strong.
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Here's your chance to build your Packers roster. Come up with your top 53 players, plus 10 that you can assign to the practice squad, while staying within the NFL's salary cap. Build your roster at packersnews.com/rosterbuilder Doug Schneider/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley is in the middle of his most important training camp and preseason since being drafted by Green Bay in 2015.
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler look at the improving play in the Packers secondary and discuss the play of quarterback Taysom Hill. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler recaps the Green Bay Packers' 21-17 victory at Washington and takes questions from viewers. (Aug. 19, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks Packers training camp in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler try to read the tea leaves on what Mike McCarthy's plans are for Aaron Rodgers and look at an embarrassing backup QB moment. (Aug. 16, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks training camp, injuries and all other things Packers in a Facebook Live chat with our followers USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler talks training camp, injuries and all other things Packers in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com go over new injuries coming out of Tuesday's practice and look at the Packers' continued focus on tackling. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler talks training camp and all things Packers in a Facebook Live chat with our followers. (Aug. 14, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss the play of Packer quarterback Brett Hundley and wide receiver Max McCaffrey against the Eagles in their first preseason game. (Aug. 11, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler give their first thoughts after watching the Packers beat the Eagles 24-9 in their preseason opener. (Aug. 10, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler answers fans questions regarding the Packers following the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 10, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler answers fans questions regarding the Packers on Aug. 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler discuss Tuesday's surprisingly long and arduous practice and the troubles at long snapper. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler fields reader questions about the Green Bay Packers' practice Monday. (Aug. 7, 2017) Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler gave their initial takeaways from Monday's training camp practice. (Aug. 7, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler discusses how the Packers fared during their Family Night practice at Lambeau Field. (Aug. 5, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler discuss the subdued practice that took place during a storm-delayed Family Night at Lambeau Field Saturday night. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler discusses the Green Bay Packers' first Friday night practice of the season. (Aug. 4, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler give their first impressions of the Packers' Friday night training camp practice.
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler discuss the intensity of Thursday night's practice inside the Don Hutson Center. (Aug. 3, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Replay of Aaron Nagler Facebook Live chat at Green Bay Packers training camp on Aug. 2, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Pete Dougherty and Aaron Nagler discuss the injury to rookie cornerback Kevin King that kept him out of practice, Josh Jones' aggressiveness and the strong start to camp for Joe Kerridge.
Replay of Aaron Nagler Facebook Live chat at Green Bay Packers training camp on Aug. 1, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler takes questions from fans and recaps the Packers' fourth practice of training camp. (July 31, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tom Silverstein and Aaron Nagler discuss the ripple effect Montravius Adams' foot injury might create along the defensive line and talk depth at the safety position. (July 31, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
PackersNews.com's Aaron Nagler takes questions from fans after Saturday's practice Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Michael Cohen discuss the first day with pads and who stood out on Day 3 of Packers training camp. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Michael Cohen look at the defensive back rotation and look forward to the pads coming on in Packers training camp. (July 28, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packersnews.com's Aaron Nagler fielded fan questions after the Green Bay Packers' practice on Friday, July 27, 2017. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler recaps the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp during a Facebook Live chat with fans. (July 27, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Ryan Wood discuss the health of the Packers heading into training camp and a strong initial showing from their rookie punter. (July 27, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Replay of Aaron Nagler Facebook Live chat at Green Bay Packers training camp on July 26, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Nagler and Ryan Wood discuss Letroy Guion's situation and what Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is looking for from his young running backs. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers players move in to St. Norbert College Dorms in preparation for summer training camp. (July 25, 2017) Adam Wesley | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy made some waves on social media with a joke about the team playing in the Super Bowl. Aaron Nagler says that's a good thing. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
- Rodgers: 'Nothing's changed' after Stafford contract
- Aaron Nagler's training camp chat: Aug. 29
- Packers Camp Snapshot: Rookie running backs
- Nagler talks depth issues, McCarthy calling himself 'Captain of Hope'
- Position battles to watch during Thursday night's preseason finale
- Injury, OLB ineffectiveness drive Brooks visit
- Recapping Packers-Broncos preseason game
- Aaron Nagler's training camp chat: Aug. 24
- Packers Camp Snapshot: Kyle Murphy
- Aaron Nagler's training camp chat: Aug. 23
- Bulaga goes down, Murphy steps up
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 22
- Packers Camp Snapshot: Jeff Janis
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 21
- Packersnews RosterBuilder is back
- Packers Camp Snapshot: Brett Hundley
- Takeaways from the Packers' preseason victory in Washington
- Aaron Nagler postgame chat: Aug. 19
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 17
- Takeaways from Packers practice: Aug. 16
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 16
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 15
- Takeaways from Tuesday's training camp practice
- Aaron Nagler's training camp chat: Aug. 14
- Hundley shows command, McCaffrey stands out
- Takeaways from Packers' win over Eagles
- Aaron Nagler preseason Week 1 postgame chat
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 8, 2017
- Takeaways from Tuesday's practice
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 7, 2017
- Young Packers get long look at Monday practice
- Aaron Nagler Family Night chat: Aug. 5, 2017
- Takeaways from Packers Family Night
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 4, 2017
- Takeaways from Friday night's training camp practice.
- Takeaways from Packers' first night practice
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 2
- Takeaways from Day 5 of Packers training camp
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: Aug. 1
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 31
- Takeaways from Day 4 of Packers training camp
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 29
- Takeaways from Day 3 of Packers training camp
- Packers training camp 2017: Day 2 takeaways
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 28
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 27
- Packers training camp 2017: Day 1 takeaways
- Aaron Nagler training camp chat: July 26
- Takeaways from Mike McCarthy's opening press conference
- Packers players move into St. Norbert dorms
- Buzz of the Day: Murphy talks Super Bowl
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs