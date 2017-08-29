PackersNews.com and Journal Sentinel beat writer Michael Cohen (Photo: File photo)

In Tuesday's podcast, Michael Cohen and Tom Silverstein answer questions from listeners about the Green Bay Packers. Topics include rookie running backs, practice squad candidates, outside linebacker depth, offensive line woes and more.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store, on Stitcher or via the RSS feed.