Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Packers Podcast: Cohen and Silverstein fantasy draft the Packers' roster
In Wednesday's podcast, Michael Cohen and Tom Silverstein conduct a fantasy draft of the Green Bay Packers' roster. Find out whose team is better.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Packers Podcast: Cohen and Silverstein fantasy draft the Packers' roster
In Wednesday's podcast, Michael Cohen and Tom Silverstein conduct a fantasy draft of the Green Bay Packers' roster. Tune in to find out whose team is better.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store, on Stitcher or via the RSS feed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs