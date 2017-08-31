103 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thumbs up

After two weeks of training camp, cornerback LaDarius Gunter found himself in an interesting predicament. A few months prior, Gunter had ended the 2016 season as the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 cornerback in a year defined by injury and regression at the cornerback position. By early August, however, Gunter was getting beaten repeatedly on the outside and in real danger of missing the 53-man roster. But then defensive coordinator Dom Capers and cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. made the decision to move Gunter inside, to the slot, where he played almost exclusively for the final three weeks of the exhibition season. The move served as a successful rebirth, and Gunter picked up his play to the point of battling Josh Hawkins for fifth on the depth chart. Gunter played a terrific game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday and likely secured his spot on the 53-man roster. Though he did not start, Gunter played the majority of the first quarter and harassed quarterback Dan Orlovsky throughout. First, Gunter sprinted into the backfield unblocked for a 6-yard sack from the slot position. Later, Gunter flashed his awareness to intercept a pass by Orlovsky that ricocheted off the shoulder pads of the intended receiver. As impressions go, Gunter certainly made a lasting one. 

Preseason Week 4 photos: Packers vs. Rams
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) dives
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) takes
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) takes a Lambeau Leap after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) celebrates
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) celebrates after a sack against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) and
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) celebrate after Gunter had an interception against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) returns
Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins (24) returns a punt against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) picks up a first down on a reception while being covered by Los Angeles Rams running back Aaron Green (36) during the first quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) picks up a first down on a reception while being covered by Los Angeles Rams running back Aaron Green (36) during the first quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Michael Dunn (73) during the first quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) reacts
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) reacts after dropping a passing during the first quarter of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47)
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) stops Los Angeles Rams running back Justin Davis (42) for a short gain during the first quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) cradles
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) cradles an interception during the first quarter of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) rolls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) rolls out during the first quarter of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Donatello Brown (44) celebrates
Green Bay Packers' Donatello Brown (44) celebrates his interception in the second quarter with Izaah Lunsford Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a second
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a second quarter with a Lambeau Leap against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is shown
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is shown during the first quarter of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. is
Green Bay Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. is hsown during the first quarter of their preseason game against the Los Angels Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley hands off the ball
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley hands off the ball to Jamaal Williams in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Donatello Brown (44) runs back an
Green Bay Packers' Donatello Brown (44) runs back an interception in the second quarter against Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Davon House (31) shouts
Green Bay Packers defensive back Davon House (31) shouts from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) runs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) runs against Los Angeles Rams running back Aaron Green (36) in the first quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McCaffrey (13)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McCaffrey (13) returns a punt in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jason Spriggs (78)
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jason Spriggs (78) blocks Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) in the second quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Donatello Brown (44)
Green Bay Packers defensive back Donatello Brown (44) runs the ball after an interception in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams is tackled by Los
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Josh Forrest in the first quarter Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Lance Kendricks drops a pass in
Green Bay Packers' Lance Kendricks drops a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison is brought down
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison is brought down by Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Green Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley is sacked by Los Angeles
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Ethan Westbrooks Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley celebrates scoring
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against Los Angeles Rams with a Lambeau Leap Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass against Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Green Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley throws against the
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley throws against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison catches a pass
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Michael Jordan Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The play was nullified on a holding call.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison in the first quarter
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison in the first quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter celebrtes
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter celebrtes a first half sack as the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers' Trevor Davis against the Los
The Green Bay Packers' Trevor Davis against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers' Lenzy Pipkins (41), Marwin Evans
The Green Bay Packers' Lenzy Pipkins (41), Marwin Evans (25) and Josh Hawkins (28) gang tackle Los Angeles Rams' Brandon Shippen host the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley against
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Aug 31, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers
Aug 31, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.  Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) burst
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) burst through the Los Angeles Rans defense for a first down during the fourth quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan in the fourth
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Taysom Hill (8) is sacked by Los
Green Bay Packers' Taysom Hill (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Michael Dunn (73) as Andy Mulumba (49) moves in on the play Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers Kyle Murphy tries to defend on the play.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs for long yardage
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs for long yardage in the second half as Green Bay Packers' Malachi Dupre looks to block Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Taysom Hill (8) breaks free to throw
Green Bay Packers' Taysom Hill (8) breaks free to throw a second half touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Peck celebrates his touchdown
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Peck celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams with a Lambeau Leap Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31,
quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) is sacked
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) is sacked during the third quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis is tackled
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Nicholas Grigsby Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81) drops a pass against Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Green in the first half Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Balloons are released after the national anthem pregame
Balloons are released after the national anthem pregame on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to an official after a Packers pass was ruled incomplete in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) tackles Los
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Shakeir Ryan (12) in the first quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers players group tackle a Los Angeles
Green Bay Packers players group tackle a Los Angeles Rams player in the first quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) runs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) is
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) is tackled by Las Angeles Rams linebacker Andy Mulumba (49) on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks at the officials after a holding call on the Packers offensive line in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) recovers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) recovers a fumble in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (55) during the fourth quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) scrambles to thrown a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) scrambles to thrown a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays against
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers' coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk on the sidelines as the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80)
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80) and defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (95) joke around during the fourth quarter on the sideline on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) reacts
Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dan Orlovsky (8) in the first quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) throws against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Aaron Taylor (37)
Green Bay Packers defensive back Aaron Taylor (37) reacts after a tackle in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker David Talley (57) attempts
Green Bay Packers linebacker David Talley (57) attempts to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Justin Davis (42) in the third quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) talks to teammates
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) talks to teammates on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) reacts
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers fans "Jump Around" during the 4th quarter on
Packers fans "Jump Around" during the 4th quarter on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Thumbs down

    In fairness to viewers, all tickets for the fourth exhibition game should come with a disclaimer that the on-field product will be ugly, sloppy and finish far closer to mess than masterpiece. Such was the case Thursday when the Packers and Rams combined for 13 punts. Three and outs aside, coach Mike McCarthy is certain to be irked by the high volume of penalties his team committed; the flags flew early and often. In total, the Packers were penalized 10 times for 94 yards. The Rams were flagged eight times for 76 yards. There were false starts by offensive tackles Kyle Murphy and Jason Spriggs. There were two penalties on cornerback Josh Hawkins, first for illegal hands to the face and later for pass interference along the sideline. Outside linebacker KylerFackrell was called for holding on special teams. Offensive lineman Adam Pankey was guilty of a hold. His running mate, guard Geoff Gray, gave up 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. Outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert also picked up a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness in the final minute. It was the type of sloppiness that drives coaches crazy, even if young players should be expected to make mistakes. There are no excuses for lapses in concentration.

    Injury report

    Wide receiver Geronimo Allison left the game in the second quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. Allison caught a pass near the goal line and was sandwiched by two defenders. He held onto the ball but was quickly taken to the locker room.

    Safety Kentrell Brice injured his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter. Brice was part of the punt coverage team and tackled returner Shakeir Ryan for -2 yards. He walked off the field holding his left arm.

    The Packers had a number of players who did not dress for Thursday’s game. Rookie cornerback Kevin King (groin) and fullback Joe Kerridge (calf) were the only new injuries announced prior to kickoff.

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, wide receiver Randall Cobb, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, safety Jermaine Whitehead, cornerback Demetri Goodson, safety Morgan Burnett, outside linebacker Vince Biegel, outside linebacker Clay Matthews, outside linebacker Nick Perry, inside linebacker Jordan Tripp, guard Lucas Patrick, guard Don Barclay, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right guard Jahri Evans, left guard Lane Taylor, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, defensive end Mike Daniels, tight end Martellus Bennett, wide receiver Jordy Nelson, running back Ty Montgomery, defensive tackle Montravius Adams, outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, defensive end Dean Lowry and defensive tackle Kenny Clark all did not dress.

    Bits and pieces

    » Brett Hundley got the start at quarterback and played the first two quarters, ultimately giving way to Taysom Hill ahead of Joe Callahan. An undrafted rookie, Hill has separated himself from Callahan in recent weeks with his combination of athleticism, poise and decision-making behind weak offensive lines. Thursday was no exception. Hill (4-of-4, 31 yards, 1 TD) made a terrific play to find tight end Aaron Peck for a 25-yard touchdown. He stepped up in the pocket, rolled left and threw sidearm to a wide-open receiver.

    » Rookie running back Aaron Jones had a receiving touchdown for the second time in the last three games. Jones stumbled to catch a pass from Hundley late in the first half and rolled into the end zone untouched for a 1-yard score. Jones also carried 8 times for 48 yards, highlighted by a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter.

    » With Cobb inactive and Trevor Davis getting the night off from special teams duties, coordinator Ron Zook tabbed cornerback Quinten Rollins as his No. 1 punt returner. Rollins practices fielding punts every day in practice but had not received an opportunity prior to Thursday. He returned one punt for 14 yards.

    Practice schedule

    The Packers have no more public practices this season. 

     

     

    103 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE