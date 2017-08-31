3
Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Packers Podcast: Breaking down the signing of OLB Ahmad Brooks
In Thursday's podcast, Michael Cohen analyzes the Green Bay Packers' decision to sign outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Packers Podcast: Breaking down the signing of OLB Ahmad Brooks
In Thursday's podcast, Michael Cohen analyzes the Green Bay Packers' decision to sign outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks. Find out what it means for the other edge rushers on the 90-man roster.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store, on Stitcher or via the RSS feed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs