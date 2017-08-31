Skip in Skip
GREEN BAY – As far as Brett Hundley is concerned, the month of August went about as well as it could have for him.

 The Green Bay Packers quarterback made up for a lot of the snaps he missed last season -- when his training camp was interrupted by an ankle injury – with extended playing time in the final two exhibitions.

He played all but the first 6 minutes of the Denver game last week and the entire first half of the Packers’ 24-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Hundley’s four-game numbers weren’t that impressive –  he completed 48 of 76 passes (63 percent) for 482 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with a pair of rushing touchdowns – but he made it clear he was entering the regular season as Aaron Rodgers’ backup with nothing but positive feelings.

“I think I did good,” Hundley said after completing 11 of 21 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and running for a 13-yard touchdown. “For me, especially not playing last year, just to get back out there and sort of get the feel of it, I’m so happy for as many reps as I got this preseason.”

Against Denver, Hundley played nine series and managed just one score, a touchdown at the end of a nine-play, 54-yard drive. Against the Rams, he played seven series and put the ball in the end zone at the end of a six-play, 55-yard drive and a seven-play, 26-yard drive.

That’s three touchdowns in 16 drives in basically 1½ games.

Asked what he would have liked to do differently in the exhibition season, Hundley said throw the ball down the field.

“We had a lot of short, underneath throws and that’s all game-planned just because it’s preseason,” he said. “It’s all basic stuff; it’s not shots down field all the time. Other than that, I felt we did a good job moving it around and scoring points.

“That’s one thing. But you never get that in the preseason. That’s one of the fun parts I’ve missed.”

Coach Mike McCarthy had few qualms with Hundley’s play. His goal was to get his backup as much work as possible this summer so that if something happened to Rodgers, he could keep the engine running.

Hundley wound up playing 145 snaps, which by NFL standards is about two games. His scoring rate wasn’t near as good as undrafted rookie Taysom Hill’s, but McCarthy was looking at a bigger picture.

“I thought he did some good things,” McCarthy said of Hundley. “Made plays. It took us a while to get going. Obviously, the third-down run for a touchdown was a big play.

“I thought he managed some tough spots, kind of similar to what he did last week against Denver. It was exactly what Brett needed. He needed to play. He needed the reps and we got that done.”

