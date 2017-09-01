5
Packers Podcast: Cohen and Silverstein predict 53-man roster
In Friday's podcast, Michael Cohen and Tom Silverstein predict the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster. Find out who makes th cut and who misses out.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store, on Stitcher or via the RSS feed.
