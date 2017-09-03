Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler discuss the Packers' initial cutdown to the 53 man roster heading into the 2017 regular season. (Sept. 2, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers began the task of assembling their 10-man practice squad Sunday. Here are their confirmed signings so far:
Joe Callahan, QB
The Packers weren’t sure if either of the two quarterbacks they waived would get claimed, but if one did they planned on signing the other to the practice squad.
That’s exactly what happened.
The New Orleans Saints claimed Taysom Hill off waivers and the Packers convinced Callahan to sign to their practice squad despite offers from two other NFL teams to sign to theirs.
Callahan had a rough summer, completing 13 of 21 passes for 112 yards (75.9 rating), and fell behind Hill in the race for the No. 3 spot. But the Packers had a strong body of work with which to judge him from the 2016 camp and pressed hard to get him back.
If he hadn’t signed to the practice squad, the Packers would have been in search of a new quarterback to fill a spot. It likely would have meant starting from scratch with someone who didn’t know the system.
DeAngelo Yancey, WR
Yancey, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver who had a four-year career at Purdue in which he caught 141 passes for 2,344 yards and 20 touchdowns, was the Packers' fifth-round draft selection in April. While he had a pretty nondescript start to training camp, and lost valuable time dealing with a groin injury, he improved as camp went on, showing big-play ability both in practice and in preseason games. His lack of major contributions on special teams most likely cost him a roster spot, but his impressive combination of size and athletic ability is undoubtedly a big reason he's back on the practice squad.
Reggie Gilbert, OLB
It was a roller-coaster weekend for Gilbert, who might have been the first player left off the 53-man roster. Gilbert finished the exhibition season with possibly his best performance of training camp Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams. He generated consistent pressure on the quarterback, including three hits in a quarter and a half, and was stout against the run as well. Though he went unclaimed, Gilbert had played well enough in the exhibition games to warrant consideration on the waiver wire. He wound up with four practice squad offers, one of which was from the Packers, and had his choice of destinations to start the season. But Gilbert enjoys living in Green Bay and recognizes the potential for playing time later this year, especially with the injury histories of Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. He would be the next man up off the practice squad.
Kofi Amichia, OL
The Packers drafted Amichia in the sixth round due in large part to the athleticism flashed at his pro day. Amichia posted a vertical leap of 33½ inches, a broad jump of 9-6 and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds. At 6-3½ and 308 pounds, Amichia was, essentially, a height/weight/speed prospect inasmuch as those exist for offensive linemen. The Packers shuffled Amichia through a number of positions during the early weeks of training camp, including center and both guard spots. He settled in at left guard on the second-string offensive line but struggled against the level of competition. The Packers like his potential, and that makes Amichia a perfect project on the practice squad.
Donatello Brown, CB
Brown, who signed with Green Bay in April after three years as a starter for Division II Valdosta State, made a strong bid for the 53-man roster. In the final preseason game against the Rams, Brown read a throw by Dan Orlovsky perfectly in the second quarter for an impressive interception.
Ultimately falling short of the goal of making the roster, he undoubtedly will relish the opportunity to continue pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL. Three years ago, Brown was toiling at dead-end jobs, flipping burgers and working on cars. Now, he has a chance to practice with the team every week and has a chance to be called up should injuries hit the cornerback group, much like receiver Geronimo Allison did last season.
Derrick Mathews, ILB
Mathews, a second-year player who stands 5-11½ and weighs 232 pounds, was one of the biggest hitters in camp for the Packers this summer. He spent 2016 on the Packers practice squad, after entering the league as an undrafted free agent and signing with the Washington Redskins. He played collegiately at Houston, where he finished fifth in school history with 400 career tackles. He posted three straight seasons with 100 or more tackles and entered his senior year as a captain.
Adam Pankey, OL
It seems the Packers made up their minds about Pankey fairly quickly because they stashed him in the third exhibition game. Pankey, who was healthy throughout training camp, did not play a single snap against the Denver Broncos and then returned to the field for all 68 snaps against the Los Angeles Rams. Pankey played left guard and left tackle during his career at West Virginia and was slotted everywhere except center during the course of training camp. He looked his best at left guard, which was the final position he played Thursday night, and gives the Packers someone to bring along if backups Lucas Patrick and Justin McCray don’t pan out on the 53-man roster.
