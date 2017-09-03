Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler discuss the Packers' initial cutdown to the 53 man roster heading into the 2017 regular season. (Sept. 2, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) scrambles to throw a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their preseason game Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

GREEN BAY - After months of public backing for their thin crop of outside linebackers, the Green Bay Packers finally are taking actions that admit the contrary: a need for reinforcements.

Four days after agreeing to a contract with veteran pass rusher Ahmad Brooks, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers, general manager Ted Thompson made two moves to further overhaul the position. First he claimed edge rusher Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, and then he traded outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys, according to a league source.

In exchange for Elliott, the Packers will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2018, according to ESPN.

The trade headlined a flurry of activity for the Packers as waiver claims were processed Sunday afternoon. Dozens of players around the league changed teams in a matter of minutes, while those who went unclaimed began to negotiate potential practice squad contracts with teams of their choosing.

Right away, the Packers took a hit. The gambles by Thompson to release quarterback Taysom Hill and defensive tackle Brian Price came up snake eyes when both players were claimed on waivers.

Hill, an undrafted rookie from Brigham Young, is bound for New Orleans after the Saints claimed a Packers’ quarterback for the second consecutive year. In 2016 the Saints snagged Joe Callahan on Oct. 14 after the Packers released him in hopes of re-signing him to the practice squad. Callahan wound up spending two weeks in New Orleans and a month with the Cleveland Browns before ultimately returning to the Packers.

Callahan, the Packers’ fourth quarterback from camp, cleared waivers and will re-sign as a member of the practice squad. He is the third quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley.

In addition to Hill, the Packers also lost Price, who was claimed by the Cowboys. Had he cleared waivers, Price planned to stay in Green Bay as a member of the practice squad.

Price narrowly missed a spot on the 53-man roster after losing a tight position battle with three-technique Christian Ringo, a 2015 sixth-round draft pick. The 6-3, 318-pound Price served as Kenny Clark’s primary backup at nose tackle and showed real promise as a run stopper along the interior.

In keeping Ringo, the Packers opted for a more polished pass rusher.

But the Packers did a little waiver-wire shopping of their own by scooping up Odom from the Falcons. At 6-4 and 256 pounds, Odom matches the prototypical build for edge rushers in defensive coordinator Dom Capers’ system. He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas State and had 17 tackles (including 2 sacks) during the exhibition season.

After Sunday, and pending the official signing of Brooks, the outside linebacker group looks something like this: Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Ahmad Brooks, Kyler Fackrell, Chris Odom and Vince Biegel, who will begin the season on the PUP list.

Thompson had 24 hours to open a roster spot for Odom after the waiver claim and did so quickly by trading Elliott to the Cowboys.