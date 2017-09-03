Skip in Skip
Michael Cohen and Aaron Nagler discuss the Packers' initial cutdown to the 53 man roster heading into the 2017 regular season. (Sept. 2, 2017) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Welcome to the latest installment of the Nagler's Never Right podcast here on PackersNews.com.

This week, Aaron Nagler takes a look at the first cut down to a 53-man roster and breaks down each position group, as well as possible reasoning behind some of the decisions. 

You can listen to or download the latest episode below.

 