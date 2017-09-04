Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler discuss a busy weekend from Ted Thompson and the Green Bay Packers and the contract extension for guard Lane Taylor. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Newly signed Packers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks takes part in a pass rush drill Monday afternoon. (Photo: Tom Silverstein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY - A frantic 48 hours gave way to a calm sense of focus at Lambeau Field on Monday as the Green Bay Packers got to work for the first day of the regular season. Their two new pass rushers were in place — outside linebackers Ahmad Brooks and Chris Odom — and the crash course to get ready for Seattle officially had begun.

“Just full-time preparation,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “That’s pretty much what’s gone on since both guys have arrived. (Associate head coach/linebackers) Winston Moss is spending a lot of individual time with those guys. They’ll practice today, so we’ll just keep working at it. We’ve got work to do.”

Brooks flew to Green Bay early last week and spent Tuesday visiting with the coaches and front office. The two sides reached a verbal agreement on a contract the next day: one year, $3.5 million and the potential to earn as much as $5 million with incentives.

McCarthy said Brooks spent the weekend in Green Bay getting acclimated to the team, the facilities and the city itself. By Monday afternoon Brooks was out on Clarke Hinkle Field for the first practice of the regular season. He will wear jersey No. 55.

“I think he’ll be an excellent contributor to our defense,” McCarthy said.

But there certainly will be a learning curve for Brooks in Green Bay, even at age 33 and with 10 years of experience in the league. He and Odom spent the early portion of Monday’s practice standing beside Moss during the defensive walk-through period. Brooks also chatted with rookie fourth-round pick Vince Biegel, who begins the season on the PUP list and will face a similar uphill battle later.

Aside from having two new faces, the most obvious change to the outside linebacker unit is an increase in size. At 6-3 and 259 pounds, Brooks serves as a median between starters Clay Matthews (6-3, 255) and Nick Perry (6-3, 265), whose strength to set the edge is far greater than that of Kyler Fackrell and the departed Jayrone Elliott. In that regard the Packers swapped speed and finesse for power and brute strength.

“(San Francisco) moved him all over the place, particularly when (defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio was there,” McCarthy said. “They played him off the ball in the goal line. He’s played more the elephant assignment-wise in our scheme. Has played the outside linebacker position. So I think he’s a heck of a player. He’s someone that I’ve always had a lot of respect for. I thought him and Bryan Bulaga have had some great battles over the years.”

That kind of versatility might also apply to Odom, who will wear jersey No. 98. Though he is listed at 6-4 and 262 pounds, Odom looked far thicker in his debut practice Monday afternoon, especially through the lower body. His frame lends itself to the hybrid elephant position played by Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in recent years — a player with the speed and athleticism to play standing up and the durability to move inside as a sub-package rusher.