Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USAT NETWORK Wiscon)

GREEN BAY - Coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive staff invested a lot of time in training quarterback Taysom Hill, who came to the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent with limited experience in a pro-style offense.

To lose him to the New Orleans Saints on a waiver claim was not easy to stomach.

“Definitely,” McCarthy said Monday. “You don’t ever want to lose a player, especially your quarterback. I take a lot of personal pride in how that room operates and the interaction and coaching that goes on in the quarterback room.”

It’s possible Hill won’t last on the Saints’ 53-man roster and will become available to the Packers the same way Joe Callahan was last year after Cleveland released him in midseason. For now, Callahan is the practice-squad quarterback McCarthy will use, someone else the coach invested a lot of time in.

“Joe Callahan obviously has a lot of interest and has value around the National Football League,” McCarthy said. “I think if you look at his preseason last year, that will tell you so.

“He didn’t have the opportunities this preseason that he had last year. Obviously, the focus was on getting Brett Hundley as many snaps as possible, so I thought both the young quarterbacks did a good job with their opportunities. I’m very pleased to have Joe back there.’’

Confidence man: Even though Lucas Patrick and Justin McCray haven’t played a down of regular-season football, McCarthy said he felt an investment in both players was worthwhile.

Both former undrafted free agents, the two are working at both guard and center. One of them will be center Corey Linsley’s backup.

“They played very well,” McCarthy said. “I think if you look at the video, you see two young players ascending. Obviously, Lucas Patrick was injured and didn’t get to play after the Denver game, so two young guys that earned those roster spots.

“You take your hat off to them, and I think when training camp started you knew it was going to be a big challenge for those two to make the 53 and they got it done.”