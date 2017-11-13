CLOSE Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and running back Jamaal Williams on win over Bears

GREEN BAY - A knee injury is expected to sideline Green Bay Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones for 3 to 6 weeks, according to multiple reports.

Jones, who leads the Packers in rushing this season with 370 yards in 70 attempts (including games of more than 100 yards against Dallas and New Orleans), was injured on Green Bay's first drive Sunday at Chicago. Jones left the field on a cart and was ruled out for the game soon afterward.

Jones suffered an MCL injury, ESPN and the NFL Network reported.

Jones was replaced Sunday by Ty Montgomery, who rushed for 54 yards on six carries (including a 37-yard touchdown run) but didn't play in the second half after aggravating a rib injury.

Rookie Jamaal Williams, the Packers' third-string running back, carried 20 times for 67 yards in the second half Sunday.

Devante Mays, another rookie running back who was inactive Sunday, could see playing time this Sunday against Baltimore if Montgomery is unable to go.