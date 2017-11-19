CLOSE

Pete Dougherty, Tom Silverstein and Aaron Nagler discuss Mike McCarthy's surprising game plan against the Ravens and the Packers' failures at backup quarterback. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers arrived at the point Sunday where even some of their few positives are now troublesome.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, having a strong second season, was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Clark, blocked by Baltimore Ravens center Ryan Jensen, had his right leg rolled up on in a pile.

After the game, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was displeased with how Jensen handled the play. Clinton-Dix said he saw things on film during the week that led him to believe Jensen was a dirty player. He said Jensen didn’t need to drive his hands into Clark, who Clinton-Dix said was in a compromising position.

“It was just a dirty play," Clinton-Dix said. "The guy’s on the ground, it’s just a dirty play. Just pushing him. Kenny’s legs are wrapped under him and he’s just (shoving him). He’s a dirty player, so it’s not like he was doing it on accident or just trying to be a physical player. He was doing it on purpose. He’s a dirty player, man.”

RELATED: Packers' defense bemoans lack of ‘impactful plays’

SILVERSTEIN: Hundley's performance sparks many tough questions

DOUGHERTY: Mike McCarthy fails to provide help for Brett Hundley

INSIDER: Thumbs down to Brett Hundley, up to defense

Clark has been one of the Packers' best players on either side of the ball this season. But a team strength has been the defensive line, and the Packers have been rewarded after spending their offseason adding depth to the unit.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels said that depth will be even more important without Clark.

“Kenny has been doing a great job,” Daniels said, “but our room is solid. Dean and Q have been awesome this year as well. So we’ll see the severity of his injury, but we’ve got our guys, and everybody just has to play harder. We have to play for him.”

Clark wasn’t the Packers’ lone injury Sunday.

Outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who had his first sack in 52 days, exited in the first half with a groin injury.

They also lost right tackle Justin McCray to a knee injury. McCray was replaced by second-year tackle Jason Spriggs, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

“It’s all right,” McCray said. “I just sort of fell on it. I fell, and somebody fell on me. ”

Back in town: The Packers promoted fullback Joe Kerridge from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon, and 24 hours later he was in the game at Lambeau Field.

“It’s a good feeling to be back with Green Bay, just trying to do whatever I can for the team,” Kerridge said. “It was great seeing the guys when I came back a couple weeks ago. Picked up right where I left off and just trying to improve.”

Kerridge performed very well in training camp and may have pushed starter Aaron Ripkowski for playing time if not for a calf injury. The Packers placed Kerridge on injured reserve before ultimately reaching an injury settlement.

“I had been back at (my alma mater) Michigan training and rehabbing and just getting right, waiting for my weeks to be over on my injury settlement and then trying to get back out to Green Bay,” Kerridge said. “Being a fullback in the NFL is — I don’t want to say it’s a dying thing, but a lot of teams don’t carry two fullbacks (on the 53-man roster). Getting the call back from Green Bay was a great feeling. I’m just trying to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Kerridge caught one pass for 3 yards in the waning moments of Sunday’s game.

Frustrated fans: There were several times throughout the Packers' first shutout loss in 11 years when fans inside Lambeau Field let the offense know how they felt.

The Packers' offense was booed multiple times as it left the field after an unsuccessful possession, something that’s rarely heard inside their home stadium. Receiver Jordy Nelson was asked about the fans’ response, and he appeared to understand.

“Part of it when you’re not performing,” Nelson said.

Return trip: Ravens safety Anthony Levine Sr. began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Packers. Levine spent the better part of two seasons on the Packers’ practice squad in 2010-11 before ultimately signing with the Ravens.

Levine, who plays mostly special teams, gave his teammates a pep talk prior to Sunday’s game against his former employer.

Said safety Eric Weddle: “Anthony Levine, our special teams ace, said to everyone today, ‘Let’s be legendary in a legendary stadium. We are in a seven-game stretch where we can’t just be good; we have to be the best in the league for us to get where we want to get.’”

And then the Ravens pitched a shutout. 

"When you've got one going, it's like a no-hitter," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "When you've got one going, you want to keep it. You want to play dominant defense. This is the Ravens. This is a team that's built upon defense."

Packers vs. Ravens: Week 11 photos
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) celebrates a safe as Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) us helped up by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates his touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Randall was hurt on the play and had to leave the field.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) drags
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) drags tacklers against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adamsis tackled
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adamsis tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey on a first half catch and run on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks downfield as he scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines with
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines with offensive permitter coach David Raih against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) fights
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) fights off defensive end Carl Davis (94) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) moves in to
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) moves in to tackle running back Danny Woodhead (39) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) hands
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is chased
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is chased by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon and Za'Darius Smith on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins runs past
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins runs past Green Bay Packers defensive back Marwin Evans on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on
The Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis is tackled
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis is tackled on a punt return by Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Matt Skura on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) celebrates a turnover by tossing a jump ball to cornerback Davon House (31) and cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) tackles
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundleyis sacked
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundleyis sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace catches
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace catches a pass over the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles away from Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) makes
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) makes a catch in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57)
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) returns a fumble against Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69)
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69) and defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90), and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) celebrate after stopping the Packers on 4th down in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) gets treatment on the sidelines by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) walks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) walks off the field after the 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) and Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) recovers a fumble during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine (41) celebrates
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine (41) celebrates a sack during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates a sack during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) runs after an interception as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine (41) celebrates during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Jaylen Hill (43) scores
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Jaylen Hill (43) scores a touchdown asGreen Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tries to tackle during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan buries his head during the
A Green Bay Packers fan buries his head during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't make the catch guarded by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is injured
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is injured during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted off the field after an injury during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) recovers a fumble during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57)
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) recovers a fumble during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during the 4th
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams stiff
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams stiff arms Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley pitches
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley pitches to Devante Mays (32) against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley agasinst
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley agasinst the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark is carted
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark is carted off the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is helped
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is helped up after getting injured against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was taken off the field in a cart.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted off the field after getting injured against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prays
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prays before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) leaps for
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) leaps for a high snap in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) dives for
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) dives for the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a first down catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) is
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) is tackled by a group of Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The remaining Packers fans watch during the final minutes
The remaining Packers fans watch during the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) celebrates his third sack against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) pulls
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) pulls down a touchdwon reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90)
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) as he throws in the first half at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Vince Biegel (45)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Vince Biegel (45) sacks quarterback Joe Flacco (5) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) mishandles
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) mishandles a snap against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a long reception against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) in the first quarter Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gets in a scuffle with Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Green Bay Packers quarterback
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) celebrates a safe as Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) us helped up by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith intercepts
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith intercepts a end zone pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in the first quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepts
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepts a second quarter pass in the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays fumbles
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays fumbles in the first half agaijnst the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) intercepts
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) intercepts a Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) pass as Packers receiver Randall Cobb (18) looks in the end zone during the 1st quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87)makes
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87)makes a catch over the middle against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws under pressure against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) fends off inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack against the Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack against the Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fumbles
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fumbles the ball against the Ravens in the first half Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a leaping catch against the Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby warms up before
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson warms up
Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan warms up
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson warms up before
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks warms up
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE